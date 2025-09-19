Elbrus Osmanov predicts “easy fight” against former world title challenger

Elbrus Osmanov faces Saemapetch Fairtex in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 125 on September 19 in Bangkok, Thailand. The 24-year-old Dagestani warrior enters this bantamweight Muay Thai clash hunting his second consecutive victory and the life-changing $100,000 contract.

Osmanov rebounded from career adversity in spectacular fashion. After suffering his first promotional loss to Yuki Yoza in May, “The Samurai” channeled that disappointment into fuel for improvement. He returned just two months later with a vicious first-round knockout of Kampeetewada Sitthikul at ONE Friday Fights 117.

That setback against Yoza transformed his entire approach. The explosive striker refined his training methods and sharpened his mental discipline. Now he believes that painful lesson created an unstoppable version of himself.

The Team Mehdi Zatout representative dreams of joining ONE Championship’s main roster alongside Russia’s elite fighters. Victory over the former title challenger represents his clearest path to global recognition.

“I feel like no one can beat me because of that experience. After my loss, I thought about everything, my training and my discipline, and I changed some things. I started doing things better,” he said.

“It wasn’t a loss, it was a huge lesson for me. I think if we meet again, I will beat him 100 percent.”

Elbrus Osmanov identifies Saemapetch Fairtex’s fatal weaknesses

Elbrus Osmanov conducted extensive film study on his veteran opponent and believes he’s discovered critical flaws. The Russian acknowledges Saemapetch’s impressive resume but sees vulnerability in recent performances.

The Thai striker enters riding a devastating three-fight losing streak, all by knockout. Osmanov views those defeats as evidence of diminished durability and fading reflexes. He plans to exploit those weaknesses with his explosive finishing power.

Saemapetch brings 127 victories and years of elite competition experience into their headliner. But Osmanov trusts his youth, hunger, and improved technical skills to overcome that veteran savvy.

The confident Dagestani sees this as a changing of the guard moment where hungry young fighters replace established names.

“For weaknesses, in his last three fights, he lost by knockout. I think his chin is a weakness. As for his dangerous points, being a southpaw, he has a good right hand,” he said.

“Saemapetch, be ready for sleep. I’m hungry, smarter, younger. I have everything.”