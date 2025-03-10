Magomed Ankalaev teases timeline for his next fight in the UFC

UFC champion Magomed Ankalaev has given fans an idea of when he might return to the Octagon to defend his light heavyweight crown.

Last Saturday night, Magomed Ankalaev finally reached the top of the mountain. He defeated Alex Pereira to capture the UFC light heavyweight championship, which is the goal he’s been working towards for his entire career. Now, he can call himself the new king, with many wondering whether or not there will be an immediate rematch.

There’s definitely a chance, but either way, fans want to see Ankalaev get back in the cage sooner rather than later. We need to maintain the consistency that Pereira provided at 205 pounds, with a consistent stream of title fights throughout the year.

As per Ankalaev, though, if the calendar works out how it usually does, it may be October before we see him back in the cage.

Abu Dhabi ❤️ — Muhammad big ANK Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) March 9, 2025