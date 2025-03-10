Henry Cejudo’s view on three fights UFC needs to book in 2025

UFC legend Henry Cejudo has provided a list of fights that he wants to see the promotion book this year.

As we look ahead to the rest of 2025, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is in an interesting position. In terms of overall revenue, things have never been better. It seems as if, regardless of who is on the card, fight fans will continue to pay to watch the product – and sell out arenas in the process.

RELATED: Henry Cejudo teases possible return to UFC’s flyweight division

However, some have argued that the UFC is suffering from a lack of star power. While there are still big names lingering around, they aren’t fighting particularly consistently.

In a recent video, former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo listed some fights that he wants to see happen in 2025.