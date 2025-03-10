Henry Cejudo’s view on three fights UFC needs to book in 2025
UFC legend Henry Cejudo has provided a list of fights that he wants to see the promotion book this year.
As we look ahead to the rest of 2025, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is in an interesting position. In terms of overall revenue, things have never been better. It seems as if, regardless of who is on the card, fight fans will continue to pay to watch the product – and sell out arenas in the process.
RELATED: Henry Cejudo teases possible return to UFC’s flyweight division
However, some have argued that the UFC is suffering from a lack of star power. While there are still big names lingering around, they aren’t fighting particularly consistently.
In a recent video, former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo listed some fights that he wants to see happen in 2025.
Cejudo’s UFC wishlist
Jones vs Aspinall – “Dana White did say that this fight is going to happen sometime in the summer or potentially in August. I’m thinking more likely this fight may even get to the end of the year quite honestly if you ask me. I’m thinking more like October-November and that’s typically when Jon Jones has fought and it could potentially be at MSG but this is a fight that everybody wants to see. This is the obvious.”
Makhachev vs Topuria – “People have a short attention span. He needs to continue keep stepping on this dude’s toes. If you want go the Conor McGregor route, like everything goes, but he can continue to keep talking smack, maybe making skits like his boy Merab Dvalishvili to really sell the narrative and create that story because I just don’t think he’s doing it enough.”
Rakhmonov vs Muhammad/JDM – “The winner of this fight, they need to fight Rakhmonov. He must be really hurt for him to just say, ‘Hey no, you guys take the title,’ to be able to pass that title on so it could be something serious.”
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
Do you agree? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Henry Cejudo UFC