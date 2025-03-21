Yuya Wakamatsu believes sacrifices will pay dividends in world title rematch at ONE 172

Second-ranked flyweight MMA contender Yuya Wakamatsu has spent the last three years working his way back to a World Title opportunity. Through blood, sweat, and tears, he’s now just days away from his second chance at gold.

“Little Piranha” meets former divisional king Adriano Moraes for the vacant ONE Flyweight MMA World Title. This happens at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, this Sunday, March 23, at Japan’s Saitama Super Arena.

The last time they met in 2022 at ONE X, Wakamatsu lost a first-round submission. But he’s never given up on his golden dreams. He now rides a three-fight winning streak into Sunday’s clash. That said, he believes his journey back shows what a World Champion is made of.

“It’s an extraordinary thing to sacrifice everything, to put everything toward MMA. From everyday training to personal life, everything will be part of the practice.

“So, the champion is such an amazing person, not just a strong guy.”