Yuya Wakamatsu believes sacrifices will pay dividends in world title rematch at ONE 172
Second-ranked flyweight MMA contender Yuya Wakamatsu has spent the last three years working his way back to a World Title opportunity. Through blood, sweat, and tears, he’s now just days away from his second chance at gold.
“Little Piranha” meets former divisional king Adriano Moraes for the vacant ONE Flyweight MMA World Title. This happens at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, this Sunday, March 23, at Japan’s Saitama Super Arena.
The last time they met in 2022 at ONE X, Wakamatsu lost a first-round submission. But he’s never given up on his golden dreams. He now rides a three-fight winning streak into Sunday’s clash. That said, he believes his journey back shows what a World Champion is made of.
“It’s an extraordinary thing to sacrifice everything, to put everything toward MMA. From everyday training to personal life, everything will be part of the practice.
“So, the champion is such an amazing person, not just a strong guy.”
Yuya Wakamatsu explains why Bushido spirit makes Japanese fighters so different
Japanese martial arts is respected worldwide for its honor and commitment to the craft.
Second-ranked flyweight MMA contender Yuya Wakamatsu is a product of the Bushido spirit. Part of that means respect for your opposition too, which is why you’ll never hear a cross word from “Little Piranha.”
Through years of practice, he feels in touch with noble ancient art, and he’s trusting of it ahead of his huge ONE Flyweight MMA World Title bout this weekend.
“What is special about Japanese fighters compared to foreign fighters is what is called Bushido — the spirit of the samurai we share from ancient times,” Wakamatsu expressed.
“Bushido is respect for others. It’s the spirit of the respect for the discipline. In my view, it’s also to give full effort, to win, and do everything despite scars and damage, as well as to fight for your family. So, it’s like respect and discipline.”
