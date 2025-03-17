Nico Carrillo makes featherweight Muay Thai debut versus Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night 30 

The fight card for ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles continues to flourish, and the latest announcement has fans full of intrigue.

On Friday, April 4, Scottish striking star Nico Carrillo begins his featherweight Muay Thai World Title campaign. There, he leaves his bantamweight days behind. He faces #4-ranked contender Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Carrillo quickly rose to stardom in ONE’s bantamweight division. He debuted in April 2023, going on to score knockout wins over Furkan Karabag, former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama, and Muangthai PK Saenchai.

He then cemented his positioning by obliterating Saemapetch Fairtex last summer. But soon after, Carrillo’s reality was turned upside down.

The #3-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai star suffered a first-round knockout loss to Nabil Anane this past January at ONE 170. He also lost out on winning the ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship.

Now he gears up for a fresh start in the featherweight frame. And Sitthichai will look to spoil the welcoming party. A former Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champion and former multi-time Glory Kickboxing king, “Killer Kid” is a decorated striker in his own right.

He’s also the last man to defeat reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai. Should he upend the new arrival, Sitthichai would get closer to a World Title shot against his old foe.