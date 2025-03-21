Leon Edwards confirms he had staph weeks ago, says he’s fine for UFC London main event against Sean Brady

Leon Edwards confirmed he did deal with a staph infection during his training camp for UFC London but he says he’s fine.

A photo went viral of Edwards’ appearing to have staph near his elbow, which he said happened weeks ago. He also claims the staph infection had no impact on his training or his cardio.

“I actually did have it, this was about 6 weeks ago. Took antibiotics for it, and it’s gone. I had no effects cardio-wise, I was fine. I don’t even know if it was staph, it was like a bite or something but yeah, that was 6 weeks ago, nothing affected nothing, I’m good,” Edwards said at UFC London media day.

Leon Edwards says he will be 100 percent on Saturday night when he takes on Sean Brady in the main event of UFC London. He also is confident, despite being the underdog, that he will get a big win to remain in the title picture at welterweight.