Leon Edwards confirms he had staph weeks ago, says he’s fine for UFC London main event against Sean Brady
Leon Edwards confirmed he did deal with a staph infection during his training camp for UFC London but he says he’s fine.
A photo went viral of Edwards’ appearing to have staph near his elbow, which he said happened weeks ago. He also claims the staph infection had no impact on his training or his cardio.
“I actually did have it, this was about 6 weeks ago. Took antibiotics for it, and it’s gone. I had no effects cardio-wise, I was fine. I don’t even know if it was staph, it was like a bite or something but yeah, that was 6 weeks ago, nothing affected nothing, I’m good,” Edwards said at UFC London media day.
Leon Edwards says he will be 100 percent on Saturday night when he takes on Sean Brady in the main event of UFC London. He also is confident, despite being the underdog, that he will get a big win to remain in the title picture at welterweight.
Leon Edwards is confident he will stop Sean Brady at UFC London
Edwards was originally supposed to face Jack Della Maddalena, but he now will take on Brady who stepped up on short notice.
After taking the fight with Brady, he knew it would be more wrestling. But, Edwards gained some confidence after their faceoff in London, as he realized Brady was way smaller than him.
“I didn’t know he was that small,” Edwards said. “I was walking towards him and he had his back turned to me, and I looked over and was like, where the f*ck is Sean? Then he turned around and I was like, what the hell? So yeah, I think he’s about 5’8, 5’9 probably. I feel like the size difference, the reach, and the strength will play a big part in the fight.”
Not only does Edwards think the size difference will play a factor, but he thinks his striking will be too much for Sean Brady at UFC London.
“I fought better jiu-jitsu guys than him. If Belal can stop you with punches, I’m going to hurt you. Seeing the size difference, I feel like once he feels my physicality, I feel like I’ll stop him,” Edwards added.
Edwards is coming off a decision loss to Belal Muhammad to lose his welterweight title.
