The UFC parts ways with five fighters including Armen Petrosyan
The UFC has reportedly parted ways with five more fighters, including Armen Petrosyan and Jalin Turner.
If there’s one thing we know to be true, it’s that there’s a lot of turnover in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It’s where some of the most elite fighters on the planet ply their trade and while many of the UFC’s big names will continue to find a home there for many years to come, others aren’t quite so lucky. One of the reasons for that is simple: they already have so many names on the roster as it is.
Whether it be through a consistent stream of losses, retirement or just falling out with the company, there are UFC fighters who have been and gone without anyone even batting an eyelid. On the flip side, you’ve got those who have been around for a long time, only to one day find themselves on the outside looking in.
As per UFC Roster Watch, we now have the names of five fighters who are reportedly no longer under contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
Petrosyan is among five UFC fighters to be let go
Armen Petrosyan – Following on from three defeats in a row, including a double backfist loss to Shara Magomedov, Petrosyan has been released.
Marcos Rogerio de Lima – The 39-year-old has won three of his last four, including a TKO win over Junior Tafa last year. Unfortunately, he was then suspended following a doping violation.
Jalin Turner – Turner’s most recent setback inside the cage led to him announcing that he will be retiring from mixed martial arts.
So Yul Kim – After her only scheduled fight in the UFC fell through, the company decided to cut ties following rumored contract issues.
Montana De La Rosa – After a botched weight cut earlier this month ahead of her proposed fight with Luana Carolina, De La Rosa was cut.
