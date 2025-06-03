Johan Estupinan confident he will finish Taiki Naito “in the first round” at ONE Fight Night 32

Fifth-ranked flyweight Muay Thai star Johan Estupinan has had a whirlwind run through his division. He’s defeated promising prospects and rising stars. He’ll now face a grizzled veteran who he plans to make an example of.

“Panda Kick” meets Japanese striking ace Taiki Naito at ONE Fight Night 32. The duo collide in a flyweight Muay Thai outing this Friday, 6 June, at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

It’s only been 13 months since Estupinan entered ONE Championship. During that time, he extended his record to a blistering 27-0. He also went 5-0 in ONE with three highlight-reel knockouts.

Last time around at ONE 170 in January, he rose to the challenge against fellow young phenom Johan Ghazali. It was the biggest contest of his career on the biggest stage of his life. But the Colombian crusher bested Ghazali across three rounds to launch himself into the weight bracket’s top-five.

Estupinan has danced his way in and out of destruction showings thus far. But that’s where Naito enters the conversation.

“Silent Assassin” has fought the best in the world. He locked up with ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty and ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Much like his Colombian adversary, he’s also scored prominent victories of his own. He’s defeated standouts like Petchdam Petchyindee, Amir Naseri, and Rui Botelho. Even in his current mixed run of form, the 29-year-old has all the credentials to be Estupinan’s toughest test yet.

Despite those stats, Estupinan is full of confidence. He’s not remotely fazed by the prowess of the Japanese standout. He has no plans to refute his signature style. He’s going to put his foot on the gas and press his latest adversary in typical fashion.

“[Naito] kicks fast, but he’s not a puncher like me who always looks for the knockout. Rather, he always looks for points,” he said.

“Let’s hope that he doesn’t run from me because I’ll have to chase him like a lion, like a tiger hunting its prey. I hope we go head-on, that we give the great show that everyone wants to see.”