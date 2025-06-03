Johan Estupinan confident he will finish Taiki Naito “in the first round” at ONE Fight Night 32

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 2, 2025

Fifth-ranked flyweight Muay Thai star Johan Estupinan has had a whirlwind run through his division. He’s defeated promising prospects and rising stars. He’ll now face a grizzled veteran who he plans to make an example of.

Johan Estupinan

“Panda Kick” meets Japanese striking ace Taiki Naito at ONE Fight Night 32. The duo collide in a flyweight Muay Thai outing this Friday, 6 June, at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

It’s only been 13 months since Estupinan entered ONE Championship. During that time, he extended his record to a blistering 27-0. He also went 5-0 in ONE with three highlight-reel knockouts.

Last time around at ONE 170 in January, he rose to the challenge against fellow young phenom Johan Ghazali. It was the biggest contest of his career on the biggest stage of his life. But the Colombian crusher bested Ghazali across three rounds to launch himself into the weight bracket’s top-five.

Estupinan has danced his way in and out of destruction showings thus far. But that’s where Naito enters the conversation.

“Silent Assassin” has fought the best in the world. He locked up with ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty and ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Much like his Colombian adversary, he’s also scored prominent victories of his own. He’s defeated standouts like Petchdam Petchyindee, Amir Naseri, and Rui Botelho. Even in his current mixed run of form, the 29-year-old has all the credentials to be Estupinan’s toughest test yet.

Despite those stats, Estupinan is full of confidence. He’s not remotely fazed by the prowess of the Japanese standout. He has no plans to refute his signature style. He’s going to put his foot on the gas and press his latest adversary in typical fashion.

“[Naito] kicks fast, but he’s not a puncher like me who always looks for the knockout. Rather, he always looks for points,” he said.

“Let’s hope that he doesn’t run from me because I’ll have to chase him like a lion, like a tiger hunting its prey. I hope we go head-on, that we give the great show that everyone wants to see.”

Johan Estupinan senses first-round finish of Taiki Naito

Unbeaten flyweight Muay Thai talent Johan Estupinan’s toughest foe awaits him at ONE Fight Night 32. Despite his advanced opposition, the 22-year-old expects Taiki Naito to succumb to his output.

Estupinan has quickly built a reputation as a fighter who looks to get in and out of the ring as fast as a hiccup. So no matter how long the fight lasts, “Panda Kick” expects an emphatic stoppage victory.

“I have this mentality that I think he will fall in the first round,” he said.

“I like to attack from the first round [but] I don’t like to study him in the first round. No, the first round, I’m going to knock him out. In the second round, if he’s still alive, I’ll keep trying. If he lasts to the third, he will fall. That’s it.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Johan Estupinan ONE Championship

