Kongthoranee looks to make definitive point in Nong-O rematch

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 22, 2025

Third-ranked flyweight Muay Thai star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai wants to end his rivalry with former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama on Friday, May 2.

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai

The rising star meets Nong-O in a flyweight Muay Thai rematch in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium, where he looks to make a solid statement in his quest for a World Title shot.

The pair’s first clash this past February saw Kongthoranee narrowly defeat Nong-O by split-decision. It should have marked a huge moment for Kongthoranee, showing he can hang with the world’s best.

However, many fans and critics thought otherwise. So in this upcoming rematch, the 28-year-old plans to make a prolific statement as he attempts to topple Nong-O a second time.

“I was happy with my performance in the first fight, but others may have some doubts, so this time I will make it clear,” he said.

“I want to win this fight decisively so our rivalry can end here and there will be no trilogy match.”

Kongthoranee hopes to silence doubters at ONE Fight Night 31

Despite riding a three-fight winning streak and being the flyweight Muay Thai division’s #3-ranked contender, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai feels like he hasn’t been given respect.

After dispatching former bantamweight Muay Thai ruler Nong-O Hama, Kongthoranee received a wealth of bashing messages online. He wants to make them eat their words at ONE Fight Night 31.

“After I received a lot of trash messages, it motivated me to work harder so that no one will think negatively of me anymore,” he said.

“I expect this fight to be fierce, and as I said, if I get the chance to finish, I will go for it.”

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai Nong-O Hama ONE Championship

