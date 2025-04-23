Kongthoranee looks to make definitive point in Nong-O rematch

Third-ranked flyweight Muay Thai star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai wants to end his rivalry with former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama on Friday, May 2.

The rising star meets Nong-O in a flyweight Muay Thai rematch in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium, where he looks to make a solid statement in his quest for a World Title shot.

The pair’s first clash this past February saw Kongthoranee narrowly defeat Nong-O by split-decision. It should have marked a huge moment for Kongthoranee, showing he can hang with the world’s best.

However, many fans and critics thought otherwise. So in this upcoming rematch, the 28-year-old plans to make a prolific statement as he attempts to topple Nong-O a second time.

“I was happy with my performance in the first fight, but others may have some doubts, so this time I will make it clear,” he said.

“I want to win this fight decisively so our rivalry can end here and there will be no trilogy match.”