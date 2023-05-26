search

Chael Sonnen believes the UFC brought back Henry Cejudo to “get rid of” Aljamain Sterling: “I have never seen a more disrespected world champion”

By Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2023

Chael Sonnen believes that Aljamain Sterling has been disrespected more than any other UFC champion.

Aljamain Sterling

Much has been made about the UFC’s treatment of its bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling. The promotion immediately booked Sterling for a bout with Sean O’Malley after the “Funk Master” had a grueling five-round title fight against Henry Cejudo at UFC 288. This had led to some beef between Sterling and UFC President Dana White, as the two have gone back and forth over the topic of mistreatment.

Chael Sonnen Talks Disrespect Towards Aljamain Sterling

Chael Sonnen has chimed in on the topic on his YouTube channel, and he admitted that it isn’t just the UFC at fault. He shared his belief that fans and pundits are also to blame (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“There’s certain things that Aljo would just like to get credit for, and he’s right to do that,” Sonnen said. “I have never seen a more disrespected world champion, and this isn’t new. You guys got your nuts in a ringer over Aljo the night that he won the world championship via disqualification. It wasn’t just you the viewer. The pundits did it to him, as well.”

With that said, the former UFC title challenger is of the belief that Cejudo was brought in to dethrone Sterling, but Aljo had other plans.

“‘We can bring in the greatest and most decorated combat athlete in the history of time. … If we do that, we get Cejudo back, we get rid of Aljo, the world can then be fixed.’ Aljo didn’t follow the script,” Sonnen said. “Instead of appreciating it, we’ve decided to be angry and we’ve decided to be mean to him. And we’ve decided to hurt the world champion’s feelings.”

