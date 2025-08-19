Geoff Neal shares hilarious reaction to UFC 319 loss to Carlos Prates

Geoff Neal is taking his UFC 319 loss in stride.

Neal was in action this past Saturday against Carlos Prates. The bout was initially supposed to take place back in April, but it was rescheduled for Chicago. Neal was just one second away from going to his stool prior to the start of the second stanza. Instead, he was nailed with a spinning back elbow that ended his night early.

“Handz of Steel” took to his Instagram page to share a humorous statement on his defeat to Prates.

“Man, he didn’t even hit me 4real,” Neal wrote. “I slipped and the ref stepped in too early. This some bullshit! Lol nah, seriously good shit from [Carlos Prates]. Still in good spirits. Gonna be back in the gym Monday getting ready for the next one. Thanks for all the love.”

Neal has now gone 1-3 in his last four outings. He rebounded after back-to-back defeats against Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry by stopping Rafael dos Anjos, who suffered an injury in the bout.

Despite having some setbacks as of late, Neal remains a threat to those who are looking to ascend in the 170-pound division. He has 10 knockouts in his 16 pro MMA wins. Whether UFC matchmakers decide to pair Neal with another surging contender or if he’ll be facing someone near the bottom of the welterweight rankings remains to be seen.

Barring any medical issues, Neal figures to be eager to return to the Octagon before 2025 comes to a close. His last victory was back in Oct. 2024 with the aforementioned dos Anjos fight. Neal’s recent shortcomings inside the Octagon have come against highly regarded welterweights and he’ll be looking to prove that he has plenty left in the tank.

