Geoff Neal shares hilarious reaction to UFC 319 loss to Carlos Prates

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 19, 2025

Geoff Neal is taking his UFC 319 loss in stride.

Geoff Neal UFC welterweight

Neal was in action this past Saturday against Carlos Prates. The bout was initially supposed to take place back in April, but it was rescheduled for Chicago. Neal was just one second away from going to his stool prior to the start of the second stanza. Instead, he was nailed with a spinning back elbow that ended his night early.

“Handz of Steel” took to his Instagram page to share a humorous statement on his defeat to Prates.

“Man, he didn’t even hit me 4real,” Neal wrote. “I slipped and the ref stepped in too early. This some bullshit! Lol nah, seriously good shit from [Carlos Prates]. Still in good spirits. Gonna be back in the gym Monday getting ready for the next one. Thanks for all the love.”

Neal has now gone 1-3 in his last four outings. He rebounded after back-to-back defeats against Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry by stopping Rafael dos Anjos, who suffered an injury in the bout.

Despite having some setbacks as of late, Neal remains a threat to those who are looking to ascend in the 170-pound division. He has 10 knockouts in his 16 pro MMA wins. Whether UFC matchmakers decide to pair Neal with another surging contender or if he’ll be facing someone near the bottom of the welterweight rankings remains to be seen.

Barring any medical issues, Neal figures to be eager to return to the Octagon before 2025 comes to a close. His last victory was back in Oct. 2024 with the aforementioned dos Anjos fight. Neal’s recent shortcomings inside the Octagon have come against highly regarded welterweights and he’ll be looking to prove that he has plenty left in the tank.

Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on what’s next for Geoff Neal.

Related

Khamzat Chimaev controls Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319

Khamzat Chimaev compared to Georges St-Pierre amid dominant, yet 'boring' UFC 319 win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 19, 2025
Dricus du Plessis UFC 319
Dricus du Plessis

Daniel Cormier reacts to Dricus du Plessis' "disappointing" UFC 319 performance

Harry Kettle - August 19, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on Dricus du Plessis’ performance at UFC 319 last weekend.

Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev
Paulo Costa

Khamzat Chimaev, Reinier De Ridder and Paulo Costa trade shots on social media

Harry Kettle - August 19, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev is a popular man in the wake of his UFC middleweight championship triumph at UFC 319 last weekend.

Khalil Rountree Jr., UFC Vegas 83, UFC
UFC

TUF champ: Khalil Rountree Jr. beats Jiri Prochazka with Hank Hill Mentality

Dylan Bowker - August 18, 2025

Khalil Rountree Jr. has a massive fight coming up with a former UFC light heavyweight champion and a combatant who previously beat him has weighed in on this fight. Andrew Sanchez touched upon this fight ahead of his own clash against former PFL champ Impa Kasanganay inside the PFL smart cage on August 21st.

Jack Della Maddalena, Islam Makhachev, UFC, Perth Australia, UFC Perth, UFC Australia
UFC

"Couldn't imagine Maddalena stopping wrestling" of Islam Makhachev, says Former AKA Fighter

Dylan Bowker - August 18, 2025

Islam Makhachev is preparing for his chance to become a two-division champion in a looming matchup against welterweight titleholder Jack Della Maddalena, and a former AKA-based fighter has weighed in on this pursuit from AKA product, Makhachev.

Reinier de Ridder UFC celebration

Reinier de Ridder explains why he's a 'big challenge' for Khamzat Chimaev

Cole Shelton - August 18, 2025
Dricus du Plessis

What's next for the stars of UFC 319?

Cole Shelton - August 18, 2025

The UFC was in Chicago, Illinois, on Saturday, August 16, for a solid UFC 319 card. The main event saw middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis defending his belt against Khamzat Chimaev. The co-main event saw Lerone Murphy taking on newly signed Aaron Pico.

Jon Jones Octagon
Jon Jones

Jon Jones 'optimistic' he will be part of White House event despite Dana White's comments

Cole Shelton - August 18, 2025

Former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Jon Jones believes he will be part of the White House card.

Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya reacts to Khamzat Chimaev's dominant win over Dricus Du Plessis: 'Not what I expected'

Cole Shelton - August 18, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was surprised by how the UFC 319 main event played out.

Dricus du Plessis UFC 319
Dricus du Plessis

Dana White assess Dricus du Plessis' performance in UFC 319 blowout loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 18, 2025

Dana White has some thoughts on Dricus du Plessis’ performance at UFC 319.