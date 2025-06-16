Top lightweight contender claims he will serve as backup fighter for UFC 317 main event

By BJ Penn Staff - June 16, 2025

If Charles Oliveira or Ilia Topuria is unable to make it to the Octagon for UFC 317, there is a backup plan in place.

Charles Oliveira, Ilia Topuria, UFC 317

UFC 317 goes down on June 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Oliveira and Topuria will meet in the main event. The pair will battle for the lightweight title, which was recently vacated by long-time champion Islam Makhachev, who is headed up to welterweight. It’s one of the biggest fights of the year. As such, it would be a real disappointment if either man got injured and couldn’t compete. The good news is that, if that happens, Arman Tsarukyan will be ready to step in.

That’s according to Tsarukyan himself, who recently claimed in an Instagram comment that he has been given the backup role for the UFC 317 main event. The UFC has yet to publicly announce that plan, but MMA Fighting reports “multiple sources” have validated his claim.

Arman Tsarukyan steps into UFC 317 backup role

Tsarukyan is definitely the right man for the job, but it’s a bit surprising he’s been given the opportunity.

The Armenian is riding a decision win over Oliveira, which made him the No. 1 contender at lightweight. He was booked to challenge Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 311 early this year, but pulled out of the fight at the very last minute. That drama seemed to put him on the UFC’s naughty list, but it’s good to see they still gave him the opportunity—even if it doesn’t go over well with this guy.

Ahead of UFC 317, Tsarukyan is an impressive 22-3 overall. That includes wins Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, Joaquim Silva, and Damir Ismagulov in his last four fights. He also holds wins over the likes of Joel Alvarez, Olivier Aubin-Mercier. He was last beaten in 2022, when he lost a decision to Mateusz Gamrot. His only other UFC loss came in his debut, when he took on Makhachev on short notice.

UFC 317 will also feature a flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France. Brandon Royval will also meet Joshua Van on the card. Either man could get the call to fight for the belt of Pantoja or Kara-France withdraws. In addition, one of the hottest prospects in MMA is set to return on the card.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Arman Tsarukyan Charles Oliveira Ilia Topuria UFC

Related

Payton Talbott, UFC 317, MMA

Payton Talbott booked for tough UFC 317 matchup after suffering first pro loss

BJ Penn Staff - June 16, 2025
Sean O'Malley, UFC, MMA, Nate Diaz, jorge Masvidal
Nate Diaz

Coach compares skidding Sean O'Malley to former UFC stars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal

BJ Penn Staff - June 16, 2025

Coach Tim Welch has made an interesting comparison between his star pupil Sean O’Malley and former UFC stars Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

Rose Namajunas, UFC Atlanta
UFC

UFC Atlanta salaries revealed: Rose Namajunas leads the way at $500k, as 12 fighters earn over 6 figures

Cole Shelton - June 16, 2025

The UFC was in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday for UFC Atlanta, where a welterweight fight headlined the card.

Dustin Poirier and Dana White
Dustin Poirier

Dana White calls Dustin Poirier 'one of the all-time greats' ahead of UFC 318 farewell fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 16, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has major praise for Dustin Poirier before “The Diamond’s” swan song.

Israel Adesanya
Joaquin Buckley

Israel Adesanya can't stand one ranked UFC welterweight: 'I hate him, bro'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 16, 2025

Israel Adesanya is not a fan of one well-known UFC welterweight.

Rodolfo Bellato and Paul Craig UFC Atlanta

UFC fighter denies flopping accusations following controversial bout ending

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 16, 2025
Mario Bautista
UFC

Mario Bautista calls for big showdown with Umar Nurmagomedov

Harry Kettle - June 16, 2025

UFC contender Mario Bautista has called for a showdown with Umar Nurmagomedov after defeating Patchy Mix.

Khalil Rountree
UFC

Khalil Rountree Jr admits struggles with jet lag ahead of UFC Baku

Harry Kettle - June 16, 2025

UFC light heavyweight Khalil Rountree Jr has admitted that he’s had struggles with jet lag ahead of UFC Baku.

Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Francis Ngannou praises Kamaru Usman following his UFC Atlanta victory

Harry Kettle - June 16, 2025

Francis Ngannou has praised Kamaru Usman following the latter’s victory over Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta.

Francis Ngannou and Eric Nicksick
Francis Ngannou

Eric Nicksick reveals Francis Ngannou's reaction to his UFC return comments

Harry Kettle - June 16, 2025

Xtreme Couture head coach Eric Nicksick has revealed Francis Ngannou’s reaction to his remarks suggesting he’s open to a UFC return.