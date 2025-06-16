Top lightweight contender claims he will serve as backup fighter for UFC 317 main event
If Charles Oliveira or Ilia Topuria is unable to make it to the Octagon for UFC 317, there is a backup plan in place.
UFC 317 goes down on June 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Oliveira and Topuria will meet in the main event. The pair will battle for the lightweight title, which was recently vacated by long-time champion Islam Makhachev, who is headed up to welterweight. It’s one of the biggest fights of the year. As such, it would be a real disappointment if either man got injured and couldn’t compete. The good news is that, if that happens, Arman Tsarukyan will be ready to step in.
That’s according to Tsarukyan himself, who recently claimed in an Instagram comment that he has been given the backup role for the UFC 317 main event. The UFC has yet to publicly announce that plan, but MMA Fighting reports “multiple sources” have validated his claim.
Arman Tsarukyan steps into UFC 317 backup role
Tsarukyan is definitely the right man for the job, but it’s a bit surprising he’s been given the opportunity.
The Armenian is riding a decision win over Oliveira, which made him the No. 1 contender at lightweight. He was booked to challenge Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 311 early this year, but pulled out of the fight at the very last minute. That drama seemed to put him on the UFC’s naughty list, but it’s good to see they still gave him the opportunity—even if it doesn’t go over well with this guy.
Ahead of UFC 317, Tsarukyan is an impressive 22-3 overall. That includes wins Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, Joaquim Silva, and Damir Ismagulov in his last four fights. He also holds wins over the likes of Joel Alvarez, Olivier Aubin-Mercier. He was last beaten in 2022, when he lost a decision to Mateusz Gamrot. His only other UFC loss came in his debut, when he took on Makhachev on short notice.
UFC 317 will also feature a flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France. Brandon Royval will also meet Joshua Van on the card. Either man could get the call to fight for the belt of Pantoja or Kara-France withdraws. In addition, one of the hottest prospects in MMA is set to return on the card.
Topics:Arman Tsarukyan Charles Oliveira Ilia Topuria UFC