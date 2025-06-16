Top lightweight contender claims he will serve as backup fighter for UFC 317 main event

If Charles Oliveira or Ilia Topuria is unable to make it to the Octagon for UFC 317, there is a backup plan in place.

UFC 317 goes down on June 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Oliveira and Topuria will meet in the main event. The pair will battle for the lightweight title, which was recently vacated by long-time champion Islam Makhachev, who is headed up to welterweight. It’s one of the biggest fights of the year. As such, it would be a real disappointment if either man got injured and couldn’t compete. The good news is that, if that happens, Arman Tsarukyan will be ready to step in.

That’s according to Tsarukyan himself, who recently claimed in an Instagram comment that he has been given the backup role for the UFC 317 main event. The UFC has yet to publicly announce that plan, but MMA Fighting reports “multiple sources” have validated his claim.