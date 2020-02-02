VIDEO | Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov smash an opponent with headbutts

Undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is widely considered to be one of the greatest fighters in mixed martial arts history.

‘The Eagle’ captured the promotions vacant lightweight title with a decision victory over Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 in April of 2018. The Russian standout has since defended his crown against former division champion Conor McGregor and most recently Dustin Poirier.

Now holding a record of 28-0, Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to square off with arguably his toughest test to date in former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 this April in Brooklyn.

Ahead of Nurmagomedov’s highly anticipated Octagon return, we take a look back at his early career in his homeland of Russia.

In the video below, courtesy of @Muhamma09481793 on Twitter, you can see a young Khabib Nurmagomedov absolutely mauling a pervious opponent with brutal headbutts from top position.

This is what Khabib used to do to his opponents when the headbutts were legal in Russia pic.twitter.com/g8jF7Gn1jO — Muhammad khabib (@Muhamma09481793) November 25, 2019

Remarkably the above contest went to decision, with Khabib getting his hand raised.

Khabib’s ferocity has been showcased inside of the Octagon on frequent occasion, as seen in his finishes of opponents Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, Michael Johnson, Thiago Tavares and Darrell Horcher.

If Khabib Nurmagomedov is able to get past Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 on April 18 in Brooklyn, Dana White said the promotion will then look to setup a rematch between ‘The Eagle’ and Conor McGregor.

The Irishman returned to action in fine form at last month in Las Vegas, defeating Donald Cerrone in just 40-seconds in the main event of UFC 246.

McGregor has been clamoring for a rematch with Khabib ever since losing to the Russian standout by way of submission in the main event of UFC 229 in October of 2018.

What do you think of the crushing headbutts delivered by Khabib Nurmagomedov in the above video? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com February 1, 2020

Stay glued to this site for all of your mixed martial arts news!