Dana White reveals likely plan for Conor McGregor following Masvidal vs. Usman booking

Former two division UFC champion Conor McGregor is currently awaiting his next assignment from promotional President Dana White.

The Irish star returned to action for the first time in over a year at last month’s UFC 246 event, where he needed just 40-seconds to dismantle Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in a welterweight bout.

Following his emphatic victory, many believed a fight with reigning ‘BMF’ title holder Jorge Masvidal could be next for Conor McGregor.

However, those speculations were recently squashed when Dana White revealed his plans to make Jorge Masvidal vs. Kamaru Usman for the promotions welterweight title later this summer.

With ‘Gamebred’ now seemingly off the board for ‘Notorious’, UFC President Dana White revealed his plans for Conor McGregor during a recent appearance on The Jim Rome Show.

“Probably the winner of Khabib and Tony,” White stated when asked what is next for McGregor.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to put his lightweight title on the line against Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 249 this April.

Depending on how that fight plays out, the winner could face Conor McGregor as early as July’s International Fight Week according to the UFC boss.

McGregor took on Nurmagomedov for the promotions lightweight title in the main event of UFC 229 in October of 229, but ultimately lost the fight by way of fourth round submission.

Since then the Irishman has been clamoring for a rematch with ‘The Eagle‘, and it appears he is very close to getting his wish.

Other fights that Conor McGregor has shown interest in are a trilogy bout with Nate Diaz, or a lightweight contest with Justin Gaethje.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com February 2, 2020