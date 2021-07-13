Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals that Dana White recently offered him fight with Georges St-Pierre

Khabib Nurmagomedov is officially retired — but that isn’t stopping Dana White from pestering the undefeated 29-0 lightweight legend.

“The Eagle” recently revealed that despite his departure from MMA, the UFC boss offered him his dream fight.

“[Dana] sent me a message and said, ‘Hey, Georges St-Pierre wants to fight with you,’” Nurmagomedov told MMA Junkie. “I said, ‘What can I do?’ I don’t know. I’m finished, you know? I think Georges is finished, too, you know. Let this guy be a legend. He’s 40 years old and I don’t understand why he has to fight. I think he has money, too. I’m finished. I’m really finished.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre has been a fantasy fight for both all-time greats since the Dagestan native became champion. However, the timing never aligned for the arguable lightweight and welterweight GOATs to square off.

“I’m only 32 years old,” Nurmagomedov said. “People are going to talk about this [for] maybe the next seven [or] eight years. Because for MMA, a lot of guys on the top are 37, 38, 39. They’re still on the top. People are going to talk about this until that day comes I think.”

St-Pierre last fought in November 2017 at UFC 217 when challenging for the middleweight title. After four years away, “GSP’s” debut in the weight class saw him submit Michael Bisping via third-round rear-naked choke.

As for Nurmagomedov, his last fight also saw him go out as the top dog via submission. Headlining UFC 254, Nurmagomedov put on a vintage performance by dominating interim champ Justin Gaethje en route to a second-round triangle choke.

Nurmagomedov’s frightening reign of terror ended with three dominant submission performances — starting with Conor McGregor and followed by Dustin Poirier. As a retired fighter, Nurmagomedov now runs his own MMA promotion known as Eagle FC.