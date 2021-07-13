Jorge Masvidal shares video spreading awareness against dictatorships and communism in Cuba

Jorge Masvidal made a call to action on Monday — but not for anything MMA-related.

Instead, he’s fighting for the nation of Cuba. Taking to Twitter, Masvidal shared the following.

“Hello, everybody, and anybody listening,” Masvidal began. “My name is Jorge Masvidal and I’m just trying to keep up with my fans or anybody that would know me. Use my platforms to do what I feel is correct and I feel everybody should be doing which is fighting against oppression, dictatorships, communism, and anything of that nature.

“My father escaped Cuba when he was 14 years old and I’ve only heard the horror stories since I could process thoughts of how shitty this communist regime – killing machine is. So I just want to shed some light on Cuba, big SOS signal for them. This oppression has been going on for 61 years. It’s not just because of the pandemic, not just because they ran out of medicine, they’ve been out of medicine, they’ve been out of resources and food. Because of the corrupt government, the extreme corruption over there where only a few at the top eat and everybody else has to suffer — those days have to come to an end.

Jorge Masvidal most recently challenged for the UFC welterweight title against Kamaru Usman in his last two times out. Unfortunately for “Gamebred,” he suffered defeat via unanimous decision followed by a second-round knockout.

“So I think it’s time for the whole world to rally behind Cuba, let’s go, spread the messages online, we gotta protest, we gotta get together, get attention,” he continued. “Maybe the local media channels in America won’t cover this, or in other parts of the world. But I think it’s up to us to put the word out there. It’s the people against the corrupt governments. Let’s defeat these evil communist motherf*ckers, man. God bless everybody watching and thank you.”