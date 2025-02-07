Felipe Lobo expects “knockout again” over Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 28 

Fans have certainly not forgotten the bantamweight Muay Thai banger that took place the last time Felipe Lobo and Saemapetch Fairtex went toe-to-toe.

The duo will meet in a highly anticipated rematch at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza. The event airs this Friday, February 7, from inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Their first encounter came at ONE Fight Night 9 in April 2023. There, Lobo managed to score a third-round knockout over his Thai foe.

As you’d expect, “Demolition Man” looks to do the same this weekend. But he knows Saemapetch always comes back bigger and better in rematches. So, he’s preparing to dig deep to get the win.

“Saemapetch Fairtex is a very good fighter when it comes to rematches. In all the rematches he has had in his career, he has always come out stronger and more motivated,” he said.

“But that doesn’t change anything for me. I’m also hungry for the fight. I’m hungry, and I want to win, too. So I think it’s going to be a night where the fans are going to see a great show.”