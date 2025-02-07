Felipe Lobo expects “knockout again” over Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 28
Fans have certainly not forgotten the bantamweight Muay Thai banger that took place the last time Felipe Lobo and Saemapetch Fairtex went toe-to-toe.
The duo will meet in a highly anticipated rematch at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza. The event airs this Friday, February 7, from inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.
Their first encounter came at ONE Fight Night 9 in April 2023. There, Lobo managed to score a third-round knockout over his Thai foe.
As you’d expect, “Demolition Man” looks to do the same this weekend. But he knows Saemapetch always comes back bigger and better in rematches. So, he’s preparing to dig deep to get the win.
“Saemapetch Fairtex is a very good fighter when it comes to rematches. In all the rematches he has had in his career, he has always come out stronger and more motivated,” he said.
“But that doesn’t change anything for me. I’m also hungry for the fight. I’m hungry, and I want to win, too. So I think it’s going to be a night where the fans are going to see a great show.”
Felipe Lobo seeking knockout of Saemapetch at ONE Fight Night 28
Brazilian bantamweight Felipe Lobo is looking to one up his arch rival Saemapetch Fairtex.
“Demolition Man” came back from the brink of defeat in their April 2023 encounter to knock out the Thai star. Lobo knows Saemapetch will be eager to get his own back on him. So he’s anticipating a full-fledged, drag-out war at ONE Fight Night 28.
“I think this fight will be very aggressive. I believe Saemapetch will go all out to get the win, and I will also go into the ring hungry for this win,” Lobo said.
“So, this fight will be very aggressive. I believe I will win the fight by knockout again.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Felipe Lobo ONE Championship