Felipe Lobo expects “knockout again” over Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 28 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - February 6, 2025

Fans have certainly not forgotten the bantamweight Muay Thai banger that took place the last time Felipe Lobo and Saemapetch Fairtex went toe-to-toe.   

Felipe Lobo

The duo will meet in a highly anticipated rematch at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza. The event airs this Friday, February 7, from inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. 

Their first encounter came at ONE Fight Night 9 in April 2023. There, Lobo managed to score a third-round knockout over his Thai foe.

As you’d expect, “Demolition Man” looks to do the same this weekend. But he knows Saemapetch always comes back bigger and better in rematches. So, he’s preparing to dig deep to get the win. 

“Saemapetch Fairtex is a very good fighter when it comes to rematches. In all the rematches he has had in his career, he has always come out stronger and more motivated,” he said.

“But that doesn’t change anything for me. I’m also hungry for the fight. I’m hungry, and I want to win, too. So I think it’s going to be a night where the fans are going to see a great show.”

Felipe Lobo seeking knockout of Saemapetch at ONE Fight Night 28

Brazilian bantamweight Felipe Lobo is looking to one up his arch rival Saemapetch Fairtex. 

“Demolition Man” came back from the brink of defeat in their April 2023 encounter to knock out the Thai star. Lobo knows Saemapetch will be eager to get his own back on him. So he’s anticipating a full-fledged, drag-out war at ONE Fight Night 28. 

“I think this fight will be very aggressive. I believe Saemapetch will go all out to get the win, and I will also go into the ring hungry for this win,” Lobo said.  

“So, this fight will be very aggressive. I believe I will win the fight by knockout again.” 

Keito Yamakita

Keito Yamakita outlines path to victory over Lito Adiwang

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 6, 2025
Liam Harrison
ONE Championship

Liam Harrison believes Barboza might cause Prajanchai “serious problems”

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 6, 2025

British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison will be watching ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza closely this Friday, February 7.  

Diego Paez
ONE Championship

Diego Paez ready for rematch at ONE Fight Night 28: "Feels like destiny" 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 6, 2025

Diego Paez has been dreaming for an opportunity to compete in ONE Championship. Now that he’s only days away from his debut, he doesn’t plan on letting it pass him by.  

Lito Adiwang
ONE Championship

Former top-five strawweight "more ready this time" to fight his way back into the rankings

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 5, 2025

Surging strawweight MMA star Lito Adiwang is looking to turn over a new leaf in 2025 by showing he has what it takes to hang with the very best on offer.  

Sean Climaco
Sean Climaco

Setback to success: Sean Climaco promises “a different fight” at ONE Fight Night 28 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 4, 2025

American Muay Thai star Sean Climaco has produced a value-for-money fighting style when the bell rings. That, along with his terrifying punching style, earned him entry in ONE Championship. 

Ellis Badr Barboza

Once-homeless Ellis Badr Barboza to challenge Thai legend with nearly 400 fights for World Title

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 4, 2025
Sean Climaco
Sean Climaco

All-American Muay Thai affair added to ONE Fight Night 28

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 2, 2025

Another intriguing match up has been added to ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza that pits old foes Sean Climaco and Diego Paez against one another.  

Rodtang at ONE Fight Night 10
ONE Championship

What we know so far about wild “Japan against the world” ONE 172 card 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 31, 2025

As if the card for ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang wasn’t big enough, ONE Championship has bolstered its return to Japan with even more striking superstars.  

Superlek Kiatmoo9 kicks Nabil Anane
ONE Championship

Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Nabil Anane II added to ONE 172

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 31, 2025

Two-sport, two-division ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 will defend his bantamweight Muay Thai crown in a unification bout with interim king Nabil Anane.   

Kade Ruotolo
ONE Championship

Kade Ruotolo to continue MMA conquest against dangerous finisher at ONE 171: Qatar 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 30, 2025

ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo has enjoyed a smooth transition into the MMA world. But the road is about to get much rougher.  