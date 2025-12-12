Kevin Holland announces UFC Houston return vs. Top 15 welterweight slugger

By Curtis Calhoun - December 11, 2025
Kevin Holland enters the Octagon for his fight against Mike Malott at UFC Vancouver

UFC welterweight fan favorite Kevin Holland will return to the Octagon for a homecoming bout against a dangerous contender.

Kevin Holland won’t miss the opportunity to fight in his hometown as he plots his 2026 UFC comeback.

Holland, a UFC welterweight fan favorite, resides and trains in Houston, TX. The UFC recently announced its Quarter 1 event schedule featuring events in Houston, Seattle, and Mexico City.

Holland is coming off another active calendar year in the Octagon in 2025, including wins over Vicente Luque and Gunnar Nelson. He hasn’t fought since a unanimous decision defeat to Mike Malott at UFC Vancouver in October.

Luckily for Holland, he won’t have to wait long for a chance to snap his current two-fight skid.

For the first time in his promotional tenure, Holland will get the chance to fight in Houston as he looks to get back into title contention in the welterweight division.

Kevin Holland announces Geoff Neal matchup is booked for UFC Houston card

Holland took to X on Thursday to announce he’s signed on for his UFC return at UFC Houston against No. 14 welterweight contender Geoff Neal. As of this writing, the UFC matchmakers have yet to formally announce the fight’s booking.

Holland is looking to get back on track after losses in four of his last six UFC fights, including stoppage defeats to Reinier de Ridder and Roman Dolidze. Meanwhile, Neal hasn’t fought since a knockout loss to Carlos Prates at UFC 319 via spinning back elbow.

Like Holland, Neal is looking to get back on track after losses in three of his last four fights. His last victory came against former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 308.

The Holland vs. Neal fight comes at an exciting time in the welterweight division, headlined by newly minted champion Islam Makhachev. Makhachev is targeting a matchup with Kamaru Usman for his first welterweight title defense in 2026.

