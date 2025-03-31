UFC fans get angry after Jack Della Maddalena reveals he’s fundraising for travel expenses
UFC fans have called the promotion into question after Jack Della Maddalena’s recent UFC 315 revelation.
The Ultimate Fighting Championship is obviously very successful. They’ve achieved some great things as an organization over the course of the last few decades, and they’ll likely continue to do so. However, there are certainly things that the UFC could improve on, and that goes without saying.
Recently, during a post on social media, it was noted that the UFC pay for flights and accommodation for six nights for two people during fight week – at least in this instance. The rest of JDM’s team are expected to pay their own way, which is why an Australian bar and grill is helping to raise funds for them.
As you can imagine, the fanbase wasn’t overly pleased to hear this, voicing their concerns in the comments section of the aforementioned Instagram post.
UFC deals with backlash
“Love Jack but the UFC should be paying for your whole team to go to Montreal and plus some? You’re fighting for the title!?! Love the fact you’re in touch w your community tho”
“Actually crazy how Dana be gambling millions but can’t pay for fighter flights”
“Its absolutely insane that someone fighting for a ufc championship has to do fund-raisers to get their team to the fight. Ufc should be covering this wtf”
At this point, we imagine Jack Della Maddalena is solely focused on trying to get his hand raised against Belal Muhammad. Either way, though, the company is going to have some questions to answer about this. Hopefully, some more clarity is provided in the days and weeks to come.
Are you excited to see what happens between these two men? What do you make of the situation and is it unfair from the UFC? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
