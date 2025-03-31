UFC fans get angry after Jack Della Maddalena reveals he’s fundraising for travel expenses

UFC fans have called the promotion into question after Jack Della Maddalena’s recent UFC 315 revelation.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is obviously very successful. They’ve achieved some great things as an organization over the course of the last few decades, and they’ll likely continue to do so. However, there are certainly things that the UFC could improve on, and that goes without saying.

Recently, during a post on social media, it was noted that the UFC pay for flights and accommodation for six nights for two people during fight week – at least in this instance. The rest of JDM’s team are expected to pay their own way, which is why an Australian bar and grill is helping to raise funds for them.

As you can imagine, the fanbase wasn’t overly pleased to hear this, voicing their concerns in the comments section of the aforementioned Instagram post.