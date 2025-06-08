Dana White responds to rumors of tension with Turki Alalshikh amid Canelo-Crawford promoter news

Dana White Denies Rumors

During the UFC 316 post-fight press conference, Dana White told reporters that there is no issue between him and Turki Alalshikh (via MMAFighting).

“We’re good,” White said. “We’re very good.”

White continues to be displeased with the business of boxing. Still, he insists he’s a part of the promotion for Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford.

“I’m going to tell you what’s awesome,” White said. “There’s a lot of f*cked-up things about boxing, but they don’t say shit. Nobody talks. It’s the most amazing thing. If we sign a deal, I’ve got to f*cking get out my phone quick [and announce it], because 9,000 people will be out there talking about it. These guys don’t talk.

“I’m promoting the fight [between Canelo and Crawford]. I’ll let you guys know when it’s time to let you know.”

Alvarez vs. Crawford is scheduled to take place on Sept. 13. The bout will be contested for Alvarez’s undisputed super middleweight gold. Alvarez is riding a six-fight winning streak. Crawford hasn’t suffered a loss in his pro boxing career. His last bout was a junior middleweight clash against Israil Madrimov. Crawford won the bout via unanimous decision.

As far as White’s role in the promotion of the bout is concerned, time will tell if he pops up again in the buildup.