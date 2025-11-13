Jon Jones sends indirect plea to Dana White for spot on UFC’s White House card with patriotic promo

By Curtis Calhoun - November 12, 2025
Jon Jones and Dana White speak during the UFC 285 pre-fight press conference

Jon Jones made a strong case for Dana White to change his mind on a potential inclusion on the upcoming White House card.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones’s abrupt retirement earlier this year remains one of the biggest MMA headlines of 2025. After months of negotiations with the UFC to fight Tom Aspinall, Jones opted to walk away from the fight, vacating the heavyweight title and ending his title reign.

Since Jones retired, he’s repeatedly teased a comeback fight in 2026, most notably for the UFC’s upcoming card at The White House. While an official date hasn’t been announced by the UFC and Dana White, many top stars have thrown their names into the hat to be included on the card.

Despite Jones’s publicly known interest in fighting at The White House, White dismissed having Jones fight at the event, hinting he ‘doesn’t trust’ Jones to make it to the card due to his controversial nature outside of the Octagon. This hasn’t stopped Jones from grinding in the gym in hopes that White will train his mind.

Jon Jones promotes UFC White House in indirect message to Dana White

Jones upped the ante in attempting to give White a change of heart in a recent promotional video posted to his social media.

In a recent Instagram post, Jones shared a promo video on behalf of one of his sponsors, highlighting the significance of the UFC’s upcoming event.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jonny Meat (@jonnybones)

“I can’t help but think what a better way to celebrate America’s fight, than for its best fighters to put it on full display,” Jones began.

“To remind the world who we are. Not just a country of words, but of warriors. Maybe somewhere iconic or maybe on a certain someone’s lawn. All I know is, I’m fueled up, fired up, and ready.

“God bless the United States of America, and God bless the fighters who carry its spirit.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Dana White Jon Jones UFC Videos

