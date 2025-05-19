Jonathan Haggerty vows to settle score with Rodtang: “My turn now”

ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty believes he’s got the goods to finally defeat former flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The duo have gone to war on two previous occasions. Their first came in 2019, where Rodtang dethroned the Brit after five rounds. The sequel came in January 2020 as “The Iron Man” once again defeated Haggerty — this time, by third-round TKO.

It’s been five years since those iconic battles. Haggerty is now bigger and better than ever, having ruled over both bantamweight’s kickboxing and Muay Thai realms.

Last time around, he outstruck #1-ranked bantamweight kickboxing king Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar to remain on top of the weight bracket.

Recently, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced that Haggerty and Rodtang are set to run it back. And “The General” is confident he’ll defeat “The Iron Man.”

“Yeah, definitely. I think it’s my turn now to get the win. It will be at bantamweight if it were to happen,” he said.

“Flyweight is just not suitable for me if I’m honest. Yeah, I’m excited to see if it does happens.”