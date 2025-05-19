Jonathan Haggerty vows to settle score with Rodtang: “My turn now”
ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty believes he’s got the goods to finally defeat former flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon.
The duo have gone to war on two previous occasions. Their first came in 2019, where Rodtang dethroned the Brit after five rounds. The sequel came in January 2020 as “The Iron Man” once again defeated Haggerty — this time, by third-round TKO.
It’s been five years since those iconic battles. Haggerty is now bigger and better than ever, having ruled over both bantamweight’s kickboxing and Muay Thai realms.
Last time around, he outstruck #1-ranked bantamweight kickboxing king Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar to remain on top of the weight bracket.
Recently, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced that Haggerty and Rodtang are set to run it back. And “The General” is confident he’ll defeat “The Iron Man.”
“Yeah, definitely. I think it’s my turn now to get the win. It will be at bantamweight if it were to happen,” he said.
“Flyweight is just not suitable for me if I’m honest. Yeah, I’m excited to see if it does happens.”
Rodtang takes aim at Jonathan Haggerty on social media
Former longtime ONE flyweight Muay Thai ruler Rodtang Jitmuangnon is no stranger to provocation.
“The Iron Man” is relentless for his taunts inside the ring. But he’s also utilized that to antagonize his opponents on social media. Recently, he’s put it to use to annoy bantamweight kickboxing champ Jonathan Haggerty.
As the biggest star in the all-striking world, he’s open to a trilogy bout with the Brit. But on one condition: Haggerty puts his bantamweight kickboxing gold up for grabs.
“You wanna face me? Then put your championship belt on the line,” Rodtang said on Instagram.
