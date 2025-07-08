Shadow Singha Mawynn confident in striking power against Mohamed Younes Rabah: “My most dangerous weapon would probably be my elbows”

Shadow Singha Mawynn isn’t fazed by facing a bigger opponent this weekend. The Thai striker believes his technical skills will overcome any size disadvantage.

The #3-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender faces Mohamed Younes Rabah at ONE Fight Night 33 on Friday, July 11, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. For Shadow, the bout represents another step toward a potential title shot.

Rabah brings size and power that could pose problems for the 25-year-old Thai fighter. The Algerian striker has shown dangerous knockout ability throughout his career.

But Shadow has been methodical in his preparation. His training camp focused specifically on neutralizing Rabah’s striking arsenal while sharpening his own weapons.

The Singha Mawynn representative earned his spot on ONE Championship’s main roster with a spectacular knockout at ONE Friday Fights 100. That performance earned him a coveted six-figure contract and changed his life forever.

Now he’s looking to prove he belongs among the division’s elite. Shadow believes his well-rounded skill set gives him multiple ways to win against the dangerous Algerian.

“I know he’s a very skilled fighter, especially with his heavy and dangerous punches. I haven’t seen any clear weaknesses in him yet, but I’m ready to give it my all,” he said.

“We focused on blocking my opponent’s punches. My preparation for this fight isn’t much different from my ONE Friday Fights fights, because at Singha Mawynn gym, we already train intensely both morning and evening.

“I don’t think I’ll have any problems facing a bigger opponent. Mohamed is both big and skilled, which makes it a good challenge. My most dangerous weapon in this fight would probably be my elbows.”

