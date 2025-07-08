Shadow Singha Mawynn confident in striking power against Mohamed Younes Rabah: “My most dangerous weapon would probably be my elbows”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 7, 2025

Shadow Singha Mawynn isn’t fazed by facing a bigger opponent this weekend. The Thai striker believes his technical skills will overcome any size disadvantage.

Shadow

The #3-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender faces Mohamed Younes Rabah at ONE Fight Night 33 on Friday, July 11, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. For Shadow, the bout represents another step toward a potential title shot.

Rabah brings size and power that could pose problems for the 25-year-old Thai fighter. The Algerian striker has shown dangerous knockout ability throughout his career.

But Shadow has been methodical in his preparation. His training camp focused specifically on neutralizing Rabah’s striking arsenal while sharpening his own weapons.

The Singha Mawynn representative earned his spot on ONE Championship’s main roster with a spectacular knockout at ONE Friday Fights 100. That performance earned him a coveted six-figure contract and changed his life forever.

Now he’s looking to prove he belongs among the division’s elite. Shadow believes his well-rounded skill set gives him multiple ways to win against the dangerous Algerian.

“I know he’s a very skilled fighter, especially with his heavy and dangerous punches. I haven’t seen any clear weaknesses in him yet, but I’m ready to give it my all,” he said.

“We focused on blocking my opponent’s punches. My preparation for this fight isn’t much different from my ONE Friday Fights fights, because at Singha Mawynn gym, we already train intensely both morning and evening.

“I don’t think I’ll have any problems facing a bigger opponent. Mohamed is both big and skilled, which makes it a good challenge. My most dangerous weapon in this fight would probably be my elbows.”

Shadow Singha Mawynn grateful for life-changing opportunity

Shadow Singha Mawynn still remembers the night that changed everything. His knockout victory at ONE Friday Fights 100 earned him recognition beyond his wildest dreams.

Growing up in poverty in Tak province, Shadow never imagined he would compete on the global stage. His mother worked construction and foraged in forests just to support their family.

The contract signing moment at ONE Friday Fights 100 represented the fulfillment of dreams he never dared to imagine. For a fighter from the provinces, stepping onto the world stage felt surreal.

Since earning his main roster spot, Shadow has noticed increased attention and recognition. While some negative comments exist, he chooses to focus on his training and championship aspirations.

“That night at ONE Friday Fights 100, when I got contract, I was incredibly stunned and deeply moved. I won by knockout and received a bonus, which was something I hadn’t expected at all. Even more incredible was receiving a contract from ONE Championship,” he said.

“It was beyond the dreams of a country kid who used to fight in the provinces, thinking that just being a main event fighter in the regional circuit would make me incredibly happy. Stepping onto the world stage and representing Thailand is truly an unimaginable feeling.”

