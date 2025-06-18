UFC Abu Dhabi fighter Bryce Mitchell explains move to bantamweight

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 18, 2025

Bryce Mitchell is trying his hand in the bantamweight division, and he has detailed why that is the case.

Bryce Mitchell

Mitchell is set to return to action on the UFC Abu Dhabi card, which is scheduled for July 26. He’ll be sharing the Octagon with Said Nurmagomedov. It’s a pivotal clash for both men, as they are coming off losses. In the case of Mitchell, he’s cutting down in weight after spending most of his career at 145 pounds. The lone exception had been Mitchell’s pro MMA debut, which was contested at bantamweight.

“Thug Nasty” has offered an explanation for his decision to ditch the featherweight division in favor of 135 pounds.

Bryce Mitchell Reveals Reason Behind Weight Change

During an interview with James Lynch for Home of Fight, Bryce Mitchell was asked about his decision to switch things up with the move to bantamweight. Mitchell admitted that his UFC 314 defeat to Jean Silva was an eye-opener.

“I pretty much made up my mind right after this last fight,” Mitchell said. “The guy was so much bigger than me, and I really felt it in the second round. In the first round, obviously I could tell he was bigger and strong, but it was really in the second round where I felt it. I think that I’m a 35er, my weight’s already come down quite a bit since I started dieting. I got this call two weeks ago, I think. So, I’m excited about it. Everything’s going good.”

After holding an undefeated record of 15-0, Mitchell has gone 2-3 in his last five outings. The losses were against tough competition in Silva, Josh Emmett, and former UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria. Mitchell is hoping that the move to bantamweight can get him back on the path to his goal, which is capturing UFC gold.

