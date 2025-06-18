UFC Abu Dhabi fighter Bryce Mitchell explains move to bantamweight

Bryce Mitchell is trying his hand in the bantamweight division, and he has detailed why that is the case.

Mitchell is set to return to action on the UFC Abu Dhabi card, which is scheduled for July 26. He’ll be sharing the Octagon with Said Nurmagomedov. It’s a pivotal clash for both men, as they are coming off losses. In the case of Mitchell, he’s cutting down in weight after spending most of his career at 145 pounds. The lone exception had been Mitchell’s pro MMA debut, which was contested at bantamweight.

“Thug Nasty” has offered an explanation for his decision to ditch the featherweight division in favor of 135 pounds.

