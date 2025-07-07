Joshua Van shares message to those who don’t believe in his UFC title aspirations

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 7, 2025

Joshua Van has a message for those who don’t believe he can win UFC gold.

Joshua Van

Van is fresh off a top contender for “Fight of the Year” against Brandon Royval. “The Fearless” went three rounds with Royval and even scored a late knockdown to further cement that he was deserving of the decision victory. After having his hand raised, Van had a staredown with current flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja.

Once Van and Pantoja are ready to roll, the two are expected to collide with the 125-pound gold at stake.

RELATED: ALEXANDRE PANTOJA EXPLAINS WHY JOSHUA VAN WILL BE HIS TOUGHEST CHALLENGE FOLLOWING UFC 317 MASTERCLASS

Joshua Van Sends Message to Doubters

Some have questioned if a title opportunity is too soon for Joshua Van. The No. 1-ranked flyweight told MMAFighting.com that he plans to leave those doubters speechless.

“You know how the fans are like ‘Joshua Van is not ready’ — I see all the comments and shit like that,” Van said. “We win the fight. Now people are saying I’m not ready for the title fight and this and that.

“What are they going to say when we win that belt? We’re just trying to stay in our lane and grind. Like we did every f*cking day.”

Van went on to say that even if he defeats Pantoja, he believes some will still try to find a way to discredit him. It’s why he intends to block the outside noise.

“He’s beating all the guys but styles make fights,” Van said about Pantoja. “Like I said, everybody that Brandon Royval fought, he beat, except for the champion and I beat him. It’s just an opinion.

“At the end of the day, I could be the greatest thing that ever happened in this world but people will still find a way to put me down. I don’t [pay] mind to that sh*t.”

Van is riding a five-fight winning streak. He has been one of the most active fighters on the UFC roster, which is part of the reason for his quick ascend. “The Fearless” is hoping to become one of the youngest champions in UFC history.

