Tom Aspinall gives stern warning to UFC fans about taking photos of his children

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 7, 2025

Tom Aspinall will not tolerate having his personal space invaded, especially when it involves his children.

Tom Aspinall

Aspinall has developed a reputation for being a friendly fighter who flips a switch when it’s time to compete. Aspinall has also been quite cordial with fans in person, but the UFC Heavyweight Champion has limits. He admits he doesn’t like being interrupted with a selfie request in the middle of training.

While that situation is more of an annoyance, another scenario is far more personal and could have greater consequences.

Do Not Take Photos of Tom Aspinall With His Kids

Speaking to Adam Catterall for “One on One,” Tom Aspinall discussed the importance of privacy when he’s with his children. If an overzealous UFC fan takes a picture of Aspinall with his kids, there might be some physicality (via MMAMania.com).

“The other time that I’ll be a d*ck to you, if I’m with my children and you take a picture without my consent, there might be hands flying,” Aspinall continued. “Because I’ve been close to that a few times, as well. The public stuff. Don’t take pictures of my kids without consent. That’s a horrendous thing to do. I hate that. Come over and ask me for a picture. Even if I am with the kids, I’ll probably say yeah. And if I don’t, it’s for good reason. So, just putting that out there.”

Footage recently surfaced of a fan taking a video of Ilia Topuria on a plane following his UFC Lightweight Championship victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. Many criticized the fan for filming while Topuria’s son was on his father’s lap. Topuria didn’t see the fan recording, as he was reaching down to grab something.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

