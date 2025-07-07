Tom Aspinall gives stern warning to UFC fans about taking photos of his children

Tom Aspinall will not tolerate having his personal space invaded, especially when it involves his children.

Aspinall has developed a reputation for being a friendly fighter who flips a switch when it’s time to compete. Aspinall has also been quite cordial with fans in person, but the UFC Heavyweight Champion has limits. He admits he doesn’t like being interrupted with a selfie request in the middle of training.

While that situation is more of an annoyance, another scenario is far more personal and could have greater consequences.

