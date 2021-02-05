Jose Canseco is fighting a Barstool Sports intern tonight

Former Major League Baseball star Jose Canseco will fight a Barstool Sports intern at the Rough N‘ Rowdy boxing event in West Virginia tonight.

Canseco and the intern, Billy Football, have seemingly been feuding for some time, and wil imminently have the chance to settle their differences in the ring.

Billy, a contributor on the Barstool podcast Pardon my Take, has vowed to put Canseco down in violent fashion in the ring.

“There’s a very good chance he dies in the ring,” Billy said on the podcast. “I would commit manslaughter, I wouldn’t commit murder.

“For the record, I have no intent to kill him.”

Canseco, on the other hand, seems determined to score a win for the legions of Barstool haters out there.

I’m fighting tonight for everyone who’s tired of Barstool Sports being on the internet — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) February 5, 2021

“I’m fighting tonight for everyone who’s tired of Barstool Sports being on the Internet,” Canseco wrote.

It’s unclear what kind of combat sports background Billy has, or what kind of training he’s undertaking for this fight. If you pay attention to Barstool Sports, maybe you can let us know in the comments section below.

What is clear is that Billy is grossly outmatched by Canseco in terms of athletic achievements. Not only is Canseco a former MLB Rookie of the Year, MVP and six-time All-Star, but he’s also previously competed in mixed martial arts.

Way back in 2009, Canseco stepped through the ropes of the DREAM ring to do battle with the hulking Korean kickboxer “The Techno Goliath” Choi Hong-Man. While Canseco managed to land a nice punch early on, he was promptly chopped down by his vastly more experienced foe, and ultimately tapped out under an avalanche of strikes from top position.

Luckily for him, his opponent tonight is not a professional fighter.

Will do you be tuning in to watch Jose Canseco and Billy Football fight tonight?