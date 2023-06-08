Watch | Jorge Masvidal pulls up on Jake Paul at the Betr Warehouse (Video)

By Harry Kettle - June 8, 2023

Jorge Masvidal has teased a showdown with Jake Paul after seemingly running into him at the Betr Warehouse recently.

As many fans know, Jorge Masvidal is now retired from mixed martial arts. He finally walked away from the sport following his loss to Gilbert Burns, riding off into the sunset on his own terms. Outside of fighting, of course, he has his own business ventures, many of which he’s been building since he first caught fire in 2019.

One thing he’s also flirted with is the idea of a boxing match. ‘Gamebred’ started off in bare-knuckle boxing down in Miami, making a name for himself before eventually venturing into MMA and the UFC.

Someone who currently occupies a big space in boxing is Jake Paul. While he did lose to Tommy Fury in his last outing, he’s set to return to the squared circle later this summer to battle Nate Diaz.

RELATED: JORGE MASVIDAL SHOOTS DOWN THE IDEA OF BOXING JAKE PAUL: “THAT SHIP HAS SAILED NOW THAT HE LOST THAT 0”

If this video is to be believed, though, Paul vs Masvidal could also be on the cards down the road.

Masvidal & Paul’s encounter

The video starts with Jake noting that he’s heard Jorge has pulled up to the warehouse. Then, he goes out to check, and Masvidal approaches him. While security is there to intervene, the two did still exchange words. Above all else, Paul called Masvidal out for things he’s said about him in interviews.

Some have speculated that this was staged. There’s a chance that it was. But either way, it definitely seems as if ‘The Problem Child’ is laying the foundation for this next boxing outing.

Or, perhaps, he’s working his magic on the MMA side, given his relationship with PFL.

Will we see Jake Paul vs Jorge Masvidal? Let us know what you think, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

