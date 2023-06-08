Watch | Jorge Masvidal pulls up on Jake Paul at the Betr Warehouse (Video)

Jorge Masvidal has teased a showdown with Jake Paul after seemingly running into him at the Betr Warehouse recently.

As many fans know, Jorge Masvidal is now retired from mixed martial arts. He finally walked away from the sport following his loss to Gilbert Burns, riding off into the sunset on his own terms. Outside of fighting, of course, he has his own business ventures, many of which he’s been building since he first caught fire in 2019.

One thing he’s also flirted with is the idea of a boxing match. ‘Gamebred’ started off in bare-knuckle boxing down in Miami, making a name for himself before eventually venturing into MMA and the UFC.

Someone who currently occupies a big space in boxing is Jake Paul. While he did lose to Tommy Fury in his last outing, he’s set to return to the squared circle later this summer to battle Nate Diaz.

If this video is to be believed, though, Paul vs Masvidal could also be on the cards down the road.