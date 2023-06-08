Charles Oliveira looks to break Canadian curse at UFC 289 in Vancouver

By Harry Kettle - June 8, 2023

UFC fighter Charles Oliveira is hoping to break his Canadian curse this weekend when he returns to action at UFC 289.

Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush

Following his defeat to Islam Makhachev last year, fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of Charles Oliveira. The man known as ‘Do Bronx’ is still a real threat at lightweight, and he wants to prove that on a big PPV stage.

On Saturday night, he’ll get the chance to do so when he locks horns with Beneil Dariush. In the eyes of many, Oliviera is seen as the underdog for this one, with Dariush riding a huge wave of momentum.

RELATED: BENEIL DARIUSH SAYS HE HAS “NO PROBLEM TAKING IT TO THE GROUND” WITH CHARLES OLIVEIRA AT UFC 289: “KILL OR BE KILLED”

As we all know, though, Charles Oliveira rarely works in a conventional way. He marches to the beat of his own drum and he’ll continue to do so for as long as he competes.

However, as it turns out, the odds may be stacked against him when he returns to the Great White North.

Oliveira’s uphill climb

As noted by MMA On Point, Charles Oliveira has lost four times in Canada. He’s been beaten by Jim Miller, Cub Swanson, Max Holloway and Anthony Pettis. While this does represent a different portion of his career, it’s certainly an interesting statistic to take into consideration.

People have been doubting Charles Oliveira for his entire life. In his career, that’s been especially true, with so many fans and pundits going against him in big fights.

This weekend, it’s all about proving that he still belongs with the elite. Dariush is going to push him to his limit, and you can bet Charles will be ready.

Do you believe Charles Oliveira will finally be able to get a win in Canada? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

