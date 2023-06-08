Charles Oliveira looks to break Canadian curse at UFC 289 in Vancouver

UFC fighter Charles Oliveira is hoping to break his Canadian curse this weekend when he returns to action at UFC 289.

Following his defeat to Islam Makhachev last year, fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of Charles Oliveira. The man known as ‘Do Bronx’ is still a real threat at lightweight, and he wants to prove that on a big PPV stage.

On Saturday night, he’ll get the chance to do so when he locks horns with Beneil Dariush. In the eyes of many, Oliviera is seen as the underdog for this one, with Dariush riding a huge wave of momentum.

RELATED: BENEIL DARIUSH SAYS HE HAS “NO PROBLEM TAKING IT TO THE GROUND” WITH CHARLES OLIVEIRA AT UFC 289: “KILL OR BE KILLED”

As we all know, though, Charles Oliveira rarely works in a conventional way. He marches to the beat of his own drum and he’ll continue to do so for as long as he competes.

However, as it turns out, the odds may be stacked against him when he returns to the Great White North.