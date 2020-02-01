Jorge Masvidal details the one fight which made him nervous

Jorge Masvidal solidified himself as the ‘baddest mother f*cker’ in the fight game late last year with a welterweight victory over Nate Diaz.

‘Gamebred’ is one of the OG’s of mixed martial arts and has shown little to no fear when taking on some of the most elite combatants to ever step foot in the cage.

Masvidal’s attitude to take on any and all comers resembles that of former standouts and MMA champions BJ Penn and Nick Diaz.

Jorge Masvidal had an incredible 2019 year which saw him score sensational knockouts victories over Darren Till and Ben Askren, this in addition to his aforementioned TKO victory over Nate Diaz at UFC 244.

While ‘Gamebred’ seemingly appears in his element when standing inside the Octagon, as showcased while he stood across from Askren smiling with his hands behind his back moments before the start of their fight at UFC 239, he has experienced some nerves during his storied career.

Jorge Masvidal revealed that a fight from 2007 against Yves Edwards had him feeling butterfly’s.

“There was one guy that I was rather nervous for,” Masvidal revealed on his YouTube Channel. “I wouldn’t say that I was like scared like I’m not gonna get in there with him, because I got in there in the ring and competed with him. But, it was somebody that made me, at that point in my career I looked up to him too much and I didn’t know I’d be scrapping with this guy and then before I knew it, me and him were scrapping. (Yves) is somebody that I grew up watching fight and he was close to my weight and I used to like how he’d throw down. He was one of the best lightweights that I’d seen at the moment and that was Yves Edwards.”

Jorge Masvidal continued:

“That battle going into that fight helped me for every other fight that’s happened because once I had that Yves Edwards fight I told myself since then ‘man if I could step in the cage with this dude and do my job, I don’t give a f*ck who comes next’. Because it was the respect and admiration that I had for Yves at the time. He was killing the game for a while. I was still relatively new in the game and it was just a huge, huge fight for me. So that’d be one of the more nervous fights I’ve been in in my career.”

Jorge Masvidal defeated Yves Edwards via head kick in their lightweight tilt under the Bodog Fight banner in 2007.

‘Gamebred’ is now expected to challenge reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in his next Octagon appearance. According to UFC President Dana White, that title fight is being targeted for July’s International Fight Week.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com February 1, 2020