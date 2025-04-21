Kayla Harrison gives her thoughts on Julianna Pena’s trash talk ahead of UFC 316
UFC star Kayla Harrison has given her thoughts on Julianna Pena’s trash talk ahead of their big title fight at UFC 316.
As we know, Kayla Harrison is set to challenge Julianna Pena for the UFC women’s bantamweight championship at UFC 316. It will serve as the culmination of a journey that has been years in the making for Kayla, who has always sought out a shot at a UFC title. Now, she’ll get it, and she’ll be going against a seasoned veteran in the form of two-time UFC champion Julianna Pena.
As you can imagine, there’s been a great deal of trash talk between the two women in the lead-up to this one already. Harrison knows this is her big opportunity, whereas Pena wants to prove that she’s the best in the world. It’s made for quite the back and forth interactions so far and as we get closer to fight night, it certainly feels like things will continue to heat up.
When it comes to Pena, it isn’t surprising to see hear her talk like this. However, with regards to Harrison, she does seem a bit taken aback by some of the comments made thus far.
Harrison’s view on Pena’s trash talk
“I’m still trying to figure out what happened,” Harrison told MMA Junkie. “It was a lot. I thought we were going to talk a little bit of sh*t. I was expecting us to have a little bit of fun with it, but she came out swinging and I was like – it kind of works in my favor because she talks so much that everybody just hates her. So I win a lot of fans when I’m just like, ‘All right, whatever, honey.’ She was talking about (Cris) Cyborg and running and grandmas and skinny and bloody and walking tacos, and I was like, ‘What is happening right now?’ We’ll see.”
“I definitely don’t prepare material,” Harrison said. “If I have a zinger, you know that’s an actual zinger, so you can respect that about me, because I am pretty funny, sometimes. I did not have any zingers. At first, I was like, ‘Oh, did I just lose the press conference?’ At the end of the day, I understand this is entertainment and this is part of my job, but I do it because I want to get in the cage and shut the door. That’s the part that I love the most. I had fun, and I can’t wait for June 7.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Who are you backing to win this fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Julianna Pena Kayla Harrison UFC