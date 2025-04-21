Kayla Harrison gives her thoughts on Julianna Pena’s trash talk ahead of UFC 316

UFC star Kayla Harrison has given her thoughts on Julianna Pena’s trash talk ahead of their big title fight at UFC 316.

As we know, Kayla Harrison is set to challenge Julianna Pena for the UFC women’s bantamweight championship at UFC 316. It will serve as the culmination of a journey that has been years in the making for Kayla, who has always sought out a shot at a UFC title. Now, she’ll get it, and she’ll be going against a seasoned veteran in the form of two-time UFC champion Julianna Pena.

As you can imagine, there’s been a great deal of trash talk between the two women in the lead-up to this one already. Harrison knows this is her big opportunity, whereas Pena wants to prove that she’s the best in the world. It’s made for quite the back and forth interactions so far and as we get closer to fight night, it certainly feels like things will continue to heat up.

When it comes to Pena, it isn’t surprising to see hear her talk like this. However, with regards to Harrison, she does seem a bit taken aback by some of the comments made thus far.