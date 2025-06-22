Jon Jones issues statement after Dana White announces he’s officially retired

Jon Jones has issued a statement after UFC CEO Dana White announced that he has officially retired from MMA.

White had announced the news that ‘Bones’ had retired during today’s UFC Baku post-fight press conference.

“Jon Jones called us last night and retired,” White said. “Jon Jones is officially retired. Tom Aspinall is the heavyweight champion of the UFC.”

Jones (28-1 MMA) had not competed since successfully defending the promotion‘s undisputed heavyweight title with a TKO win over former champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November of last year (see that here). The 37-year-old had originally captured the heavyweight crown with a first-round submission victory over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March of 2023.

A few hours following Dana White’s shocking announcement, Jon Jones took to Twitter to share the following statement regarding his decision to hang up the gloves.

Today, I’m officially announcing my retirement from the UFC. This decision comes after a lot of reflection, and I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the journey I’ve experienced over the years. From the first time I stepped into the Octagon, my goal was to… — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) June 22, 2025

From the first time I stepped into the Octagon, my goal was to push the boundaries of what was possible in this sport. Becoming the youngest UFC champion in history, defending my title against some of the best fighters in the world, and sharing unforgettable moments with fans across the globe—these are memories I’ll cherish forever. I’ve faced incredible highs and some tough lows, but every challenge has taught me something valuable and made me stronger, both as a fighter and as a person.

I want to thank the UFC, Dana, Hunter, Lorenzo, God, my family, coaches, teammates, and all the fans who have stood by me through every chapter. Your unwavering support and belief in me have been my foundation. To my fellow fighters, thank you for bringing out the best in me and for the respect we’ve shared inside and outside the cage.

As I close this chapter of my life, I look forward to new opportunities and challenges ahead. MMA will always be a part of who I am, and I’m excited to see how I can continue to contribute to the sport and inspire others in new ways. Thank you all for being part of this incredible journey with me. The best is yet to come.”

Jon Jones retires with arguably the greatest resume in mixed martial arts history. ‘Bones’ originally captured UFC gold by taking the light heavyweight title away from then champion Mauricio Shogun Rua with a third-round TKO victory in March of 2011. He went on to defend that 205lbs title on eight consecutive occasions, this before being forced to vacate the belt due to a positive drug test. Jones later reclaimed the undisputed light heavyweight title and then recorded another three title defenses before vacating the belt in order to move up to heavyweight.

According to Dana White, newly promoted undisputed heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall will be in Vegas next week for International Fight Week and they will meet with him to figure out what is next.