Dustin Poirier doesn’t regret going for guillotine choke against Max Holloway

By Harry Kettle - July 20, 2025

UFC legend Dustin Poirier doesn’t regret going for the guillotine choke when he had Max Holloway hurt at UFC 318.

Dustin Poirier UFC weigh-in

Last night, Dustin Poirier failed in his attempt to defeat Max Holloway for the third time. The two warriors battled it out in an epic clash in the main event of UFC 318, with ‘The Diamond’ just coming up short against ‘Blessed’. It was a pretty strong effort from Dustin and he even came close to finishing the fight in the second round, but it just wasn’t enough.

RELATED: Max Holloway sends great message to retiring Dustin Poirier after UFC 318 battle

At one point in that very same round, Poirier also went for a guillotine choke. It’s become something of a meme in the mixed martial arts space that Dustin loves the guillotine choke, even though he’s never actually been able to register a victory with one in his professional career.

In the post-fight press conference, Poirier spoke openly about whether or not he regrets making that decision.

 

Poirier discusses going for the guillotine

“When I had him hurt [did he regret going for the guillotine]? Nah, never. One last one. Damn, I really thought that was gonna be the one, man. I had him hurt, but he rolled to his back and I just couldn’t control it.”

While we may not have seen the choke finished off successfully, we did see him produce another classic Poirier performance for the fans to enjoy.

What is your favorite memory from the mixed martial arts career of Dustin Poirier? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Dustin Poirier Max Holloway UFC

