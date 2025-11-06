Reug Reug withdraws from Anatoly Malykhin rematch after car accident in United Arab Emirates

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 5, 2025
"Reug Reug" Oumar Kane

Championship defense dreams crumbled in an instant. “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane suffered injuries in a serious car accident that forced his withdrawal from ONE 173’s highly anticipated heavyweight title rematch.

The ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion was preparing to defend his crown against Anatoly Malykhin at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 33-year-old Senegalese superstar’s accident occurred in the United Arab Emirates. ONE Championship has not disclosed the extent of his injuries.

Kane dethroned the then-undefeated Malykhin at ONE 169 in November. He used improved striking and grappling to defeat the Russian via split decision after an entertaining five-round war inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium.

That historic victory made Reug Reug Africa’s first ONE World Champion. He extended his winning streak to five while handing Malykhin his first career defeat, moving the Russian’s previously unblemished record to 14-1.

The Senegalese wrestler returned home to massive celebrations. Thousands of supporters greeted him at Blaise Diagne International Airport with dancers and prominent figures honoring his achievement. A mural depicting his fighting spirit now stands in his hometown.

ONE 173 maintains stacked card despite Reug Reug withdrawal

ONE 173 still features 17 matchups across MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling despite losing its heavyweight title rematch. Four additional World Title fights headline the Tokyo spectacular.

Superbon defends his ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship against interim titleholder Masaaki Noiri in the main event unification bout. The winner claims undisputed status in the 155-pound kickboxing division.

Also, Rodtang Jitmuangnon battles striking icon Nong-O Hama for the vacant ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship. The all-Thai classic promises fireworks between two iconic fighters seeking gold.

Nadaka Yoshinari meets Numsurin Chor Ketwina for the inaugural ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title. Japan’s representative faces Thailand’s destroyer with history on the line.

Christian Lee defends his ONE Lightweight MMA World Title in a rematch against undefeated Turkish standout Alibeg Rasulov. Their first meeting ended in controversial no contest.

Finally, Joshua Pacio moves up from strawweight to challenge Yuya Wakamatsu for the ONE Flyweight MMA World Championship. The Filipino champion tests himself against Japan’s hometown hero in pursuit of two-division glory.

ONE Championship

