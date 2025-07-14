UFC trailblazer shares crucial disadvantages Dustin Poirier may have ahead of retirement fight

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 14, 2025

One UFC Hall of Famer believes Dustin Poirier had some key advantages over Max Holloway that have now turned against him.

Dustin Poirier

Poirier has two victories over Holloway, and he’ll be looking for a third win against “Blessed” to close out his prizefighting career. The two will collide once more in the main event of UFC 318 on Saturday.

Before “The Diamond” steps inside the Octagon one last time, a well-known name in the MMA world thinks there are some things working against Poirier.

RELATED: MAX HOLLOWAY EXPLAINS WHY HE NEEDS TO BEAT DUSTIN POIRIER AT UFC 318: “I’VE GOT TO PLAY THE SPOILER HERE”

Disadvantage for Dustin Poirier?

During a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping said he believes the age and experience of Dustin Poirier helped him defeat Max Holloway twice. Going into Saturday, however, “The Count” believes Father Time might work against “The Diamond.”

“All those advantages that he had are now turning into disadvantages,” Bisping said. “There’s more miles on the clock, he is a little bit older, the wear and tear starts to add up, and of course, so do the losses.”

Poirier will be ending his pro MMA career in New Orleans, which means he will have his home state crowd behind him on fight night. The UFC 318 card was built around Poirier’s final pro MMA fight. Holloway hopes to play spoiler by proving he can defeat “The Diamond.”

The first encounter between Poirier and Holloway took place back in 2012. Holloway was submitted in just his fifth pro MMA fight. Their 2019 rematch was contested for the interim UFC Lightweight Championship. Poirier won that fight via unanimous decision.

If you can’t watch the UFC 318 action live, BJPenn.com will have you covered with results and video highlights. We’ll be covering Saturday’s action live from the first preliminary bout to the main event.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dustin Poirier Max Holloway UFC

Related

Stephen Thompson

Dana White gives his thoughts on Stephen Thompson's UFC future

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2025
Ben Askren titles
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal sends positive messsage to Ben Askren following his double lung transplant

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2025

Former UFC star Jorge Masvidal has sent a message of positivity to Ben Askren after the latter’s recent health problems.

Derrick Lewis
UFC

Derrick Lewis confirms he wants to push for another UFC title shot

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2025

UFC legend Derrick Lewis has confirmed he wants to make another push for the heavyweight championship.

Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway expects point-down moment against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2025

UFC star Max Holloway expects to meet Dustin Poirier in the middle of the cage and throw caution to the wind at UFC 318.

Alex Pereira
Ali Abdelaziz

Alex Pereira's UFC title run was 'engineered,' says well-known MMA manager

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 13, 2025

A top MMA manager doesn’t believe Alex Pereira would’ve been a UFC champion if Magomed Ankalaev got dibs on a shot first.

Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis takes aim at opponent's team following UFC Nashville win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 13, 2025
Ben Askren uplifting message
UFC

Former UFC star Ben Askren shares inspiring message amid double lung transplant

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 13, 2025

Ben Askren doesn’t plan to dwell on his current situation.

Derrick Lewis lands a punch on Tallison Teixeira at UFC Nashville
Derrick Lewis

Dana White reacts to stoppage debate amid Derrick Lewis win at UFC Nashville

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 13, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has given his take on the debate surrounding Derrick Lewis’ recent win.

Stephen Thompson kicks Gabriel Bonfim at UFC Nashville
UFC

Stephen Thompson provides update on gnarly shin injury at UFC Nashville

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 13, 2025

Stephen Thompson has updated fans on the deep gash he suffered during UFC Nashville.

Belal Muhammad UFC walkout
UFC

Belal Muhammad calls for additional UFC weight classes: 'Why not add more?'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 13, 2025

Former UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad would like to see his fighting home add more weight classes.