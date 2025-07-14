UFC trailblazer shares crucial disadvantages Dustin Poirier may have ahead of retirement fight

Disadvantage for Dustin Poirier?

During a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping said he believes the age and experience of Dustin Poirier helped him defeat Max Holloway twice. Going into Saturday, however, “The Count” believes Father Time might work against “The Diamond.”

“All those advantages that he had are now turning into disadvantages,” Bisping said. “There’s more miles on the clock, he is a little bit older, the wear and tear starts to add up, and of course, so do the losses.”

Poirier will be ending his pro MMA career in New Orleans, which means he will have his home state crowd behind him on fight night. The UFC 318 card was built around Poirier’s final pro MMA fight. Holloway hopes to play spoiler by proving he can defeat “The Diamond.”

The first encounter between Poirier and Holloway took place back in 2012. Holloway was submitted in just his fifth pro MMA fight. Their 2019 rematch was contested for the interim UFC Lightweight Championship. Poirier won that fight via unanimous decision.

