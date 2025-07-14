UFC trailblazer shares crucial disadvantages Dustin Poirier may have ahead of retirement fight
One UFC Hall of Famer believes Dustin Poirier had some key advantages over Max Holloway that have now turned against him.
Poirier has two victories over Holloway, and he’ll be looking for a third win against “Blessed” to close out his prizefighting career. The two will collide once more in the main event of UFC 318 on Saturday.
Before “The Diamond” steps inside the Octagon one last time, a well-known name in the MMA world thinks there are some things working against Poirier.
RELATED: MAX HOLLOWAY EXPLAINS WHY HE NEEDS TO BEAT DUSTIN POIRIER AT UFC 318: “I’VE GOT TO PLAY THE SPOILER HERE”
Disadvantage for Dustin Poirier?
During a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping said he believes the age and experience of Dustin Poirier helped him defeat Max Holloway twice. Going into Saturday, however, “The Count” believes Father Time might work against “The Diamond.”
“All those advantages that he had are now turning into disadvantages,” Bisping said. “There’s more miles on the clock, he is a little bit older, the wear and tear starts to add up, and of course, so do the losses.”
Poirier will be ending his pro MMA career in New Orleans, which means he will have his home state crowd behind him on fight night. The UFC 318 card was built around Poirier’s final pro MMA fight. Holloway hopes to play spoiler by proving he can defeat “The Diamond.”
The first encounter between Poirier and Holloway took place back in 2012. Holloway was submitted in just his fifth pro MMA fight. Their 2019 rematch was contested for the interim UFC Lightweight Championship. Poirier won that fight via unanimous decision.
If you can’t watch the UFC 318 action live, BJPenn.com will have you covered with results and video highlights. We’ll be covering Saturday’s action live from the first preliminary bout to the main event.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dustin Poirier Max Holloway UFC