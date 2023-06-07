Anthony Smith explains why he looks forward to seeing UFC champion Amanda Nunes retire: “Sometimes I almost feel bad for her”

Anthony Smith has explained why he looks forward to seeing Amanda Nunes ride off into the sunset and retire.

For so long now, Amanda Nunes has been considered the greatest female fighter of all time. She’s a two-weight world champion in the UFC, she’s beaten the best of the best, and she’s done so in a convincing fashion. The Brazilian sensation is one of a kind, and this weekend, she’ll return to action when she defends her bantamweight crown against Irene Aldana at UFC 289.

At the age of 35, though, many are wondering how much longer she has left in the sport. After all, she’s accomplished just about everything she can at the elite level.

It still feels like she’s hungry to prove herself. In equal measure, nobody would be too upset if she decided that she’d had enough.

In the eyes of Anthony Smith, that may be a good thing for her.

“Is it weird that, at times, I look forward to Amanda Nunes’ retirement?” Smith asked. “It’s a very weird sentiment I have. Sometimes when I see her in these fight weeks, in these interviews, and she’s dragged her whole family there, and then she gets in and she fights — sometimes I almost feel bad for her.

“Like, just go enjoy your life, and just go have fun. Like, stop doing all this s***. Because a lot of times she doesn’t seem to always enjoy it that much.”