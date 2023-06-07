Anthony Smith explains why he looks forward to seeing UFC champion Amanda Nunes retire: “Sometimes I almost feel bad for her”

By Harry Kettle - June 7, 2023

Anthony Smith has explained why he looks forward to seeing Amanda Nunes ride off into the sunset and retire.

Amanda Nunes

For so long now, Amanda Nunes has been considered the greatest female fighter of all time. She’s a two-weight world champion in the UFC, she’s beaten the best of the best, and she’s done so in a convincing fashion. The Brazilian sensation is one of a kind, and this weekend, she’ll return to action when she defends her bantamweight crown against Irene Aldana at UFC 289.

At the age of 35, though, many are wondering how much longer she has left in the sport. After all, she’s accomplished just about everything she can at the elite level.

It still feels like she’s hungry to prove herself. In equal measure, nobody would be too upset if she decided that she’d had enough.

In the eyes of Anthony Smith, that may be a good thing for her.

“Is it weird that, at times, I look forward to Amanda Nunes’ retirement?” Smith asked. “It’s a very weird sentiment I have. Sometimes when I see her in these fight weeks, in these interviews, and she’s dragged her whole family there, and then she gets in and she fights — sometimes I almost feel bad for her.

“Like, just go enjoy your life, and just go have fun. Like, stop doing all this s***. Because a lot of times she doesn’t seem to always enjoy it that much.”

Smith wants more for Nunes

“I don’t know, I just feel like she’s in a position where she can just, there’s so much — she has a whole lifetime ahead of her,” Smith continued. “And she’s done so much and, again, like, what else does she have to prove? At all? I just almost look forward to her to be able to just go off and just do something else great, I know that sounds weird, [but] I mean that in a really positive way, I mean that in a really positive way.

“I just want her to be happy.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Do you agree with Anthony Smith? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Topics:

Amanda Nunes Anthony Smith UFC

