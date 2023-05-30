Alexander Volkanovski and Conor McGregor go back and forth over a potential UFC fight at lightweight

By Susan Cox - May 30, 2023

Alexander Volkanovski and Conor McGregor are going back and forth over a potential UFC fight at lightweight.

Conor McGregor

Volkanovski, expressed his interest in fighting McGregor when speaking on ‘The MMA Fan Podcast’ saying:

“It’s pretty easy for me in saying Conor McGregor because he was in featherweight. He was a featherweight. We’ve got to remember the champions I’ve beat. I’ve beat every other champion in the featherweight division. The only champ I haven’t fought in the featherweight division is Conor McGregor.”

Continuing Volkanovski said:

“Conor McGregor in his prime in featherweight division would obviously be the all-time – I’m sure everyone would want to see that right now. If we could make that happen right now, somehow get prime Conor vs. prime Volk, it would be pretty special.”

The two have since taken to ‘Twitter‘ discussing a potential match-up:

Alexander Volkanovski tweeted:

“Let’s do it at Lightweight.”

Conor McGregor tweeted:

”Lol afraid?”

“Then why ask for 155? Also, that is my saying.”

Volkanovski tweeted:

“Anytime. Anywhere. Any weight!”

Currently Alexander Volkanovski (25-2 MMA) is preparing for his upcoming bout with Yair Rodriguez (15-3 MMA) at UFC 290 which takes place on Saturday, July 8th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. ‘The Great’ is looking to get back in the win column following his unanimous decision loss to Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) this past February at UFC 284.

Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) has not fought in the Octagon since July of 2021 at UFC 264 where he was defeated by Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) via TKO. It was during that trilogy bout with Poirier that the Irishman shattered his leg resulting in a long road to recovery.

McGregor is now ready to return to the cage and is scheduled to fight Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) later this year. The two have been competing coaches on ‘The Ultimate Fighter 31’ which is currently airing on ESPN.

Would you like to see Alexander Volkanovski and Conor McGregor battle it out in the Octagon? What would your prediction be as to who would take home the bragging rights?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor UFC

