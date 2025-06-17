Joe Rogan has high praise for Merab Dvalishvili after UFC 316

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has had great things to say about UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili.

As we know, Merab Dvalishvili is a fairly terrifying individual. He is the reigning king of the bantamweight division and throughout the course of the last few years, he’s really been able to step his game up to a whole new level.

He has been taking out contenders in every direction and recently, Dvalishvili was able to defeat and submit Sean O’Malley in their championship rematch. It was a huge moment for him as he put the rivalry with ‘Suga’ to bed, opening up the door for Cory Sandhagen to try and take the strap from him in his next outing.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan couldn’t help but praise Dvalishvili for what he’s been able to achieve.