Joe Rogan has high praise for Merab Dvalishvili after UFC 316

By Harry Kettle - June 17, 2025

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has had great things to say about UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili.

Merab Dvalishvili defends takedown Umar Nurmagomedov

As we know, Merab Dvalishvili is a fairly terrifying individual. He is the reigning king of the bantamweight division and throughout the course of the last few years, he’s really been able to step his game up to a whole new level.

RELATED: Merab Dvalishvili open to fighting flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja: “People will be interested in this fight”

He has been taking out contenders in every direction and recently, Dvalishvili was able to defeat and submit Sean O’Malley in their championship rematch. It was a huge moment for him as he put the rivalry with ‘Suga’ to bed, opening up the door for Cory Sandhagen to try and take the strap from him in his next outing.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan couldn’t help but praise Dvalishvili for what he’s been able to achieve.

Rogan praises Dvalishvili

“You can see the evolution of his technique so a lot of it is [learned] in America,” Rogan said. “It’s just his mindset and his drive. Firas Zahabi did a whole video about him saying he needs to be studied in a lab. Firas Zahabi, who runs Tri-Star in Montreal, is like one of the greatest gyms of all time and he’s one of the best minds ever in the history of MMA and he’s blown away by this guy.

“There’s guys that are on EPO like the cyclists take, it makes you have more blood cells and it makes you have more cardio but you can have a f*cking stroke, it’s like super dangerous to take. Tour De France guys get busted for that kind of shit. Some fighters get busted. He’s like guys that I know that have been on EPO don’t have that kind of cardio. This is crazy cardio. This is something freakish.”

“[Firas Zahabi] thinks some of it’s genetic but Merab says it’s not,” Rogan said. “He’s a freak and he keeps getting better with his technique. He gets better with everything. That drive is not just for his cardio. That drive is for his whole skillset. So he’s a f*cking monster.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Joe Rogan Merab Dvalishvili UFC

Related

Alexandre Pantoja UFC Weigh-in

Alexandre Pantoja understands the KO threat posed by Kai Kara-France

Harry Kettle - June 17, 2025
Jamahal Hill, Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Jamahal Hill doesn't think Khalil Rountree Jr is on his level ahead of UFC Baku

Harry Kettle - June 17, 2025

UFC star Jamahal Hill doesn’t believe that Khalil Rountree Jr is on his level ahead of their UFC Baku main event clash.

Kamaru Usman, Joaquin Buckley
Kamaru Usman

What's next for Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley after UFC Atlanta?

Cole Shelton - June 16, 2025

The UFC was in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, June 14, for UFC Atlanta. The main event saw welterweight contenders throw down as Kamaru Usman took on Joaquin Buckley.

Sean O'Malley, UFC 316, Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley has opponent in mind for next UFC fight, 'still confident' he can beat Merab Dvalisvhili

BJ Penn Staff - June 16, 2025

Sean O’Malley is still less than two weeks removed from a dejecting submission loss to Merab Dvalishvili, but the UFC star already thinking about his next fight.

Khalil Rountree
UFC

Khalil Rountree vows to put on an "undeniable performance" against Jamahal Hill to earn a title shot

Cole Shelton - June 16, 2025

Khalil Rountree is looking to secure a title shot at UFC Baku.

Charles Oliveira, Ilia Topuria, UFC 317

Top lightweight contender claims he will serve as backup fighter for UFC 317 main event

BJ Penn Staff - June 16, 2025
Payton Talbott, UFC 317, MMA
UFC

Payton Talbott booked for tough UFC 317 matchup after suffering first pro loss

BJ Penn Staff - June 16, 2025

Payton Talbott is set to return to action at UFC 317.

Sean O'Malley, UFC, MMA, Nate Diaz, jorge Masvidal
Nate Diaz

Coach compares skidding Sean O'Malley to former UFC stars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal

BJ Penn Staff - June 16, 2025

Coach Tim Welch has made an interesting comparison between his star pupil Sean O’Malley and former UFC stars Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

Rose Namajunas, UFC Atlanta
UFC

UFC Atlanta salaries revealed: Rose Namajunas leads the way at $500k, as 12 fighters earn over 6 figures

Cole Shelton - June 16, 2025

The UFC was in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday for UFC Atlanta, where a welterweight fight headlined the card.

Dustin Poirier and Dana White
Dustin Poirier

Dana White calls Dustin Poirier 'one of the all-time greats' ahead of UFC 318 farewell fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 16, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has major praise for Dustin Poirier before “The Diamond’s” swan song.