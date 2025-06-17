Joe Rogan has high praise for Merab Dvalishvili after UFC 316
UFC commentator Joe Rogan has had great things to say about UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili.
As we know, Merab Dvalishvili is a fairly terrifying individual. He is the reigning king of the bantamweight division and throughout the course of the last few years, he’s really been able to step his game up to a whole new level.
He has been taking out contenders in every direction and recently, Dvalishvili was able to defeat and submit Sean O’Malley in their championship rematch. It was a huge moment for him as he put the rivalry with ‘Suga’ to bed, opening up the door for Cory Sandhagen to try and take the strap from him in his next outing.
In a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan couldn’t help but praise Dvalishvili for what he’s been able to achieve.
Rogan praises Dvalishvili
“You can see the evolution of his technique so a lot of it is [learned] in America,” Rogan said. “It’s just his mindset and his drive. Firas Zahabi did a whole video about him saying he needs to be studied in a lab. Firas Zahabi, who runs Tri-Star in Montreal, is like one of the greatest gyms of all time and he’s one of the best minds ever in the history of MMA and he’s blown away by this guy.
“There’s guys that are on EPO like the cyclists take, it makes you have more blood cells and it makes you have more cardio but you can have a f*cking stroke, it’s like super dangerous to take. Tour De France guys get busted for that kind of shit. Some fighters get busted. He’s like guys that I know that have been on EPO don’t have that kind of cardio. This is crazy cardio. This is something freakish.”
“[Firas Zahabi] thinks some of it’s genetic but Merab says it’s not,” Rogan said. “He’s a freak and he keeps getting better with his technique. He gets better with everything. That drive is not just for his cardio. That drive is for his whole skillset. So he’s a f*cking monster.”
