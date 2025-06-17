Alexandre Pantoja understands the KO threat posed by Kai Kara-France

By Harry Kettle - June 17, 2025

Alexandre Pantoja understands the threat he’ll be facing when he battles Kai Kara-France ahead of their upcoming title fight.

Alexandre Pantoja UFC Weigh-in

In the co-main event of UFC 317 next weekend, Alexandre Pantoja will defend his UFC flyweight championship against Kai Kara-France. It’s the moment that KKF has been waiting a long time for and now, he’ll finally get the opportunity to battle it out for the belt.

RELATED: Merab Dvalishvili open to fighting flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja: “People will be interested in this fight”

Pantoja, meanwhile, has been on a pretty solid run as champion thus far. He’s picked up some big wins and he’s been able to establish himself as one of the most interesting, and dangerous, champions in the entire promotion.

Of course, in order to keep the belt, Pantoja will need to avoid the big power shots that will be coming his way from Kara-France. In a recent interview, he elaborated on that point.

Pantoja acknowledges Kara-France threat

“He can knock you out with one punch,” Pantoja said. “I need to pay attention to that. If I see him like Mike Tyson, maybe I need to be more like Muhammad Ali. I need movement. But if he tries to hit me, I have a very good chin. I’ve proved that many times. I don’t want to prove that a lot.

“I want to move my head more. That’s something I’ve really worked on. But I have strong hands, too, and that’s going to be an amazing opportunity to prove to everyone that I have strong hands.

“If you want to hit me, you need to know I’m going to hit you, too. I have strong hands. Maybe it’s going to be a good opportunity to knock someone out. Kai Kara-France is a good fighter. Very competitive, high-level fighter and is going to be a good challenge for me.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alexandre Pantoja Kai Kara-France UFC

Related

Jamahal Hill, Khalil Rountree

Jamahal Hill doesn't think Khalil Rountree Jr is on his level ahead of UFC Baku

Harry Kettle - June 17, 2025
Kamaru Usman, Joaquin Buckley
Kamaru Usman

What's next for Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley after UFC Atlanta?

Cole Shelton - June 16, 2025

The UFC was in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, June 14, for UFC Atlanta. The main event saw welterweight contenders throw down as Kamaru Usman took on Joaquin Buckley.

Sean O'Malley, UFC 316, Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley has opponent in mind for next UFC fight, 'still confident' he can beat Merab Dvalisvhili

BJ Penn Staff - June 16, 2025

Sean O’Malley is still less than two weeks removed from a dejecting submission loss to Merab Dvalishvili, but the UFC star already thinking about his next fight.

Khalil Rountree
UFC

Khalil Rountree vows to put on an "undeniable performance" against Jamahal Hill to earn a title shot

Cole Shelton - June 16, 2025

Khalil Rountree is looking to secure a title shot at UFC Baku.

Charles Oliveira, Ilia Topuria, UFC 317
Charles Oliveira

Top lightweight contender claims he will serve as backup fighter for UFC 317 main event

BJ Penn Staff - June 16, 2025

If Charles Oliveira or Ilia Topuria is unable to make it to the Octagon for UFC 317, there is a backup plan in place.

Payton Talbott, UFC 317, MMA

Payton Talbott booked for tough UFC 317 matchup after suffering first pro loss

BJ Penn Staff - June 16, 2025
Sean O'Malley, UFC, MMA, Nate Diaz, jorge Masvidal
Nate Diaz

Coach compares skidding Sean O'Malley to former UFC stars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal

BJ Penn Staff - June 16, 2025

Coach Tim Welch has made an interesting comparison between his star pupil Sean O’Malley and former UFC stars Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

Rose Namajunas, UFC Atlanta
UFC

UFC Atlanta salaries revealed: Rose Namajunas leads the way at $500k, as 12 fighters earn over 6 figures

Cole Shelton - June 16, 2025

The UFC was in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday for UFC Atlanta, where a welterweight fight headlined the card.

Dustin Poirier and Dana White
Dustin Poirier

Dana White calls Dustin Poirier 'one of the all-time greats' ahead of UFC 318 farewell fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 16, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has major praise for Dustin Poirier before “The Diamond’s” swan song.

Israel Adesanya
Joaquin Buckley

Israel Adesanya can't stand one ranked UFC welterweight: 'I hate him, bro'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 16, 2025

Israel Adesanya is not a fan of one well-known UFC welterweight.