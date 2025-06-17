Alexandre Pantoja understands the KO threat posed by Kai Kara-France
Alexandre Pantoja understands the threat he’ll be facing when he battles Kai Kara-France ahead of their upcoming title fight.
In the co-main event of UFC 317 next weekend, Alexandre Pantoja will defend his UFC flyweight championship against Kai Kara-France. It’s the moment that KKF has been waiting a long time for and now, he’ll finally get the opportunity to battle it out for the belt.
Pantoja, meanwhile, has been on a pretty solid run as champion thus far. He’s picked up some big wins and he’s been able to establish himself as one of the most interesting, and dangerous, champions in the entire promotion.
Of course, in order to keep the belt, Pantoja will need to avoid the big power shots that will be coming his way from Kara-France. In a recent interview, he elaborated on that point.
Pantoja acknowledges Kara-France threat
“He can knock you out with one punch,” Pantoja said. “I need to pay attention to that. If I see him like Mike Tyson, maybe I need to be more like Muhammad Ali. I need movement. But if he tries to hit me, I have a very good chin. I’ve proved that many times. I don’t want to prove that a lot.
“I want to move my head more. That’s something I’ve really worked on. But I have strong hands, too, and that’s going to be an amazing opportunity to prove to everyone that I have strong hands.
“If you want to hit me, you need to know I’m going to hit you, too. I have strong hands. Maybe it’s going to be a good opportunity to knock someone out. Kai Kara-France is a good fighter. Very competitive, high-level fighter and is going to be a good challenge for me.”
