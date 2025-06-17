Alexandre Pantoja understands the KO threat posed by Kai Kara-France

Alexandre Pantoja understands the threat he’ll be facing when he battles Kai Kara-France ahead of their upcoming title fight.

In the co-main event of UFC 317 next weekend, Alexandre Pantoja will defend his UFC flyweight championship against Kai Kara-France. It’s the moment that KKF has been waiting a long time for and now, he’ll finally get the opportunity to battle it out for the belt.

Pantoja, meanwhile, has been on a pretty solid run as champion thus far. He’s picked up some big wins and he’s been able to establish himself as one of the most interesting, and dangerous, champions in the entire promotion.

Of course, in order to keep the belt, Pantoja will need to avoid the big power shots that will be coming his way from Kara-France. In a recent interview, he elaborated on that point.