Joe Pyfer questions Joe Rogan’s commentary during his UFC 316 win

Rising UFC middleweight Joe Pyfer has called the commentary of Joe Rogan into question following UFC 316 last weekend.

For a few years now, Joe Pyfer has been seen as one to watch in the UFC’s middleweight division. From his size to his personality to his incredible power, it’s clear to see that he’s a problem at 185 pounds. While he did experience a setback against Jack Hermansson, he’s been able to rebound well, most notably this past weekend.

RELATED: Joe Pyfer apologizes for calling Mexico a ‘sh*t hole’, but will still ‘never fight there again’

Pyfer went up against UFC veteran Kelvin Gastelum and, for the most part, looked pretty comfortable throughout the course of the fight. He even managed to drop the former interim title challenger at one point, and some would argue he was on the verge of stopping him. Alas, he wound up getting the nod on the judges’ scorecards in what serves as the biggest win of his career to date.

However, in a recent interview, Pyfer made it known that he wasn’t all too pleased with the UFC 316 commentary.