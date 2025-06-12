Joe Pyfer questions Joe Rogan’s commentary during his UFC 316 win

By Harry Kettle - June 12, 2025

Rising UFC middleweight Joe Pyfer has called the commentary of Joe Rogan into question following UFC 316 last weekend.

Joe Pyfer, UFC Mexico

For a few years now, Joe Pyfer has been seen as one to watch in the UFC’s middleweight division. From his size to his personality to his incredible power, it’s clear to see that he’s a problem at 185 pounds. While he did experience a setback against Jack Hermansson, he’s been able to rebound well, most notably this past weekend.

RELATED: Joe Pyfer apologizes for calling Mexico a ‘sh*t hole’, but will still ‘never fight there again’

Pyfer went up against UFC veteran Kelvin Gastelum and, for the most part, looked pretty comfortable throughout the course of the fight. He even managed to drop the former interim title challenger at one point, and some would argue he was on the verge of stopping him. Alas, he wound up getting the nod on the judges’ scorecards in what serves as the biggest win of his career to date.

However, in a recent interview, Pyfer made it known that he wasn’t all too pleased with the UFC 316 commentary.

Pyfer’s view on Rogan’s UFC 316 commentary

“They were a little hard on me,” Pyfer said on “The Ariel Helwani Show.” “Joe Rogan was a little hard on me. I just think the expectation is set so high for me, that if I don’t get a devastating finish, then everybody kind of starts being like, ‘Oh, well, if he wants to fight the higher competition, he’s got to do this, he’s got to do that.’

“It’s like, ‘Bro, Abus Magomedov just fought Michel Pereira when he was 2-2 in the UFC, and now he’s ranked No. 11. You could go from being unranked to No. 11 in one fight. I’ll get the better competition, relax. I think they were a little bit unfair as far as the reality of the fight. It was not a close fight. I was never in danger.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Joe Pyfer Joe Rogan UFC

Related

Ariane da Silva, UFC 316, MMA, Wang Cong

Ariane da Silva released by UFC after medical issue and UFC 316 defeat

Harry Kettle - June 12, 2025
Kamaru Usman, Dricus Du Plessis
UFC

Kamaru Usman lays out "pretty simple" path to superfight with Dricus Du Plessis for middleweight title

Cole Shelton - June 11, 2025

Kamaru Usman believes there is a path for him to fight for the middleweight belt, but it all starts by defeating Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta.

Aljamain Sterling, Merab Dvalishvili, UFC, MMA
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili reveals generous wedding gift for Aljamain Sterling following UFC 316 win

BJ Penn Staff - June 11, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling are two of the best bantamweights in UFC history. Interestingly, they’re also close friends and training partners.

Rose Namajunas, UFC Atlanta
UFC

Rose Namajunas responds to critics of flyweight move ahead of UFC Atlanta: 'I am better'

BJ Penn Staff - June 11, 2025

Rose Namajunas is well aware that a lot of UFC fans are skeptical of her run in the flyweight division.

Kamaru Usman, Joaquin Buckley
Kamaru Usman

Pro fighters make their picks for Kamaru Usman vs Joaquin Buckley

Cole Shelton - June 11, 2025

In the main event of UFC Atlanta, a welterweight bout goes down as former champion Kamaru Usman returns to the Octagon to take on Joaquin Buckley. Heading into the fight, Usman is a +210 underdog while ‘New Mansa’ is a -280 favorite on FanDuel.

Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman shoots down potential fight with Belal Muhammad: "What do you have to offer me?"

Cole Shelton - June 11, 2025
Cody Garbrandt, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Cody Garbrandt still chasing 'huge fight' against Sean O'Malley

Cole Shelton - June 11, 2025

Cody Garbrandt is still interested in fighting Sean O’Malley as he believes it would be a massive fight.

Joaquin Buckley
Sean Brady

Joaquin Buckley would 'quit' against Sean Brady, says UFC middleweight contender

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 11, 2025

One streaking UFC middleweight contender believes Joaquin Buckley is no match for Sean Brady.

Kamaru Usman
UFC

Kamaru Usman reveals major plans following UFC Atlanta fight with Joaquin Buckley

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 11, 2025

Kamaru Usman is shooting for the stars if he can secure a win at UFC Atlanta.

Patchy Mix UFC 316
Patchy Mix

Patchy Mix learned harsh lesson in his UFC debut, says popular retired fighter

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 11, 2025

Patchy Mix had a rough go in his UFC debut, and a former standup warrior thinks a harsh lesson was learned.