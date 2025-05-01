Jeremy Stephens vows to put Mason Jones in a “morgue” at UFC Des Moines
Jeremy Stephens has plenty of confidence going into his UFC Des Moines fight against Mason Jones.
Stephens is returning to the UFC for a one-fight deal to fight in his hometown. It will be a special fight for Stephens, but he enters the bout as a massive underdog.
Despite being an underdog, Stephen has confidence he won’t just win but will finish Jones and do so in violent fashion.
“I’m going to put him in the f*****g morgue, bring this pain to purpose,” Stephens said at UFC Des Moines media day. “I got goals and delusions. This is just a little gas stop for the ultimate goal and dream.”
Stephens has had violent finishes in the past, notably against Josh Emmett, so he can end fights quickly. However, Jones has never been finished in his career, so finishing him will be easier said than done.
As for Jeremy Stephens, he returns to the UFC for the first time since 2021, as he went 15-18 and one NC in the promotion and won eight fights by knockout.
Jeremy Stephens is excited to fight at home at UFC Des Moines
Although Jeremy Stephens is excited to be back in the UFC, he’s more excited to fight in his hometown.
Stephens knows the Iowa fans deserve a treat, and he plans to give it to them with his fight against Jones, which is a front-runner for Fight of the Night. So, Stephens says he’s fighting for his hometown and for all the people that will be in attendance.
“I was never a silver-spooned kid. I was (growing) in a broken home. And fists and pain, that’s really made me,” Stephens said. “There’s not a lot of people that are born, bread and built for this… The way that I talk shit I don’t break character, that’s authentically me. I always tell people, if you throw a dart in the middle of the U.S. and you want to land on the bullseye, that’s Des Moines, Iowa; the heart that pumps this nation. These guys, they deserve it. This is for them.”
Jeremy Stephens is 29-21 and one NC as a pro. He ended his UFC tenure on a four-fight losing streak.
