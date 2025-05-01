Jeremy Stephens vows to put Mason Jones in a “morgue” at UFC Des Moines

Jeremy Stephens has plenty of confidence going into his UFC Des Moines fight against Mason Jones.

Stephens is returning to the UFC for a one-fight deal to fight in his hometown. It will be a special fight for Stephens, but he enters the bout as a massive underdog.

Despite being an underdog, Stephen has confidence he won’t just win but will finish Jones and do so in violent fashion.

“I’m going to put him in the f*****g morgue, bring this pain to purpose,” Stephens said at UFC Des Moines media day. “I got goals and delusions. This is just a little gas stop for the ultimate goal and dream.”

Stephens has had violent finishes in the past, notably against Josh Emmett, so he can end fights quickly. However, Jones has never been finished in his career, so finishing him will be easier said than done.

As for Jeremy Stephens, he returns to the UFC for the first time since 2021, as he went 15-18 and one NC in the promotion and won eight fights by knockout.