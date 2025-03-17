Tom Aspinall slams ‘uneducated fans’ for hot takes on Alex Pereira’s UFC title loss to Magomed Ankalaev

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 17, 2025

Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall has seen some hot takes after Alex Pereira’s title loss.

Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev

Pereira put the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship at stake against Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313. Fans were surprised to see “Poatan” fighting backwards, and it cost him the 205-pound gold. Ankalaev looked to be the aggressor throughout the fight and he captured UFC gold for the first time in his career via unanimous decision.

Aspinall initially reacted to the fight result by poking fun at Jon Jones. This time, he’s taking aim at some fans online over their perspective on the bout.

Tom Aspinall Goes Off on Fans Over UFC 313 Hot Takes

During an interview with JNMediaUK, Tom Aspinall discussed the Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev result. Aspinall has been baffled by the online reaction to Ankalaev winning the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship (h/t MMAFighting).

“I can’t believe people watched that fight and thought that Pereira won,” Aspinall said. “It was just wild to me how many uneducated fans are out there and how many uneducated fans thought it was a boring fight as well.

“I thought it was an amazing fight, both guys did good. But I think Ankalaev was just a lot better than him on the night. That’s it.”

It appears the most likely direction for the light heavyweight title picture is a rematch between Ankalaev and Pereira. UFC CEO Dana White admitted to reporters that he wasn’t exactly enamored with the fight because he expected more output from both men. Given the current state of the 205-pound weight class, a rematch between “Poatan” and Ankalaev seems likely, and White said as much during the UFC 313 post-fight press conference. Pereira has insisted that he will return to the gym to make proper adjustments for a second clash with Ankalaev.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

