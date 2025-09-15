Terence Crawford shuts down fight with UFC superstar Ilia Topuria: “Don’t compare him to Conor”

By Curtis Calhoun - September 15, 2025
Terence Crawford speaks at a pre-fight press conference, opposite Ilia Topuria in the cage at UFC 317

After their recent back-and-forths, boxing superstar Terence Crawford laughed off comparisons between Ilia Topuria and Conor McGregor.

Terence Crawford added to his spotless legacy by defeating Canelo Alvarez by unanimous decision to win Alvarez’s super middleweight titles. Crawford continued his undefeated start to his boxing career and added his name to the GOAT discussion.

Leading up to the Alvarez fight, Crawford and UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria have exchanged jabs from afar. Topuria promised to ‘knock out’ Crawford in the first round if they were to meet in the boxing ring.

Crawford laughed off Topuria’s initial taunts, but talks of a potential fight with the UFC star have resurfaced in the hours after the Alvarez fight. But Crawford isn’t sold that a crossover fight with Topuria would be a high-demand venture.

Terence Crawford claims he’s ‘never seen Ilia Topuria fight’ after recent beef

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Crawford reacted to his recent back-and-forths with Topuria from afar.

“To be honest, I’ve never seen [Ilia] fight,” Crawford said of Topuria. “I didn’t even know who he was. When I saw him at the UFC, he came up and shook my hand, said ‘What’s up’ to me. I didn’t even know who he was, but then I saw him online talking about he’d knock me out in the first round. Well if you want to fight me, you had the opportunity to tell me ‘I want to fight you’. And that’s fake.

“If I want to fight someone, for whatever reason, I’d say ‘Hey what’s up man, what do you think about me and you fighting?’. I’m not going to go on a keyboard and go ‘I’ll knock this dude out’. i definitely think he’s trying to clout chase, he’d definitely get in the ring with me for the right check. But I don’t know what he’s thinking…he doesn’t know what’s he’s talking about.”

Crawford was then pressed on whether or not he’d entertain fighting Topuria.

“For what? What money would I get out of fighting him?” Crawford replied. “Please, he’s not nowhere near on the level of Conor McGregor. Don’t ever compare him to Conor. Conor was [high], and he’s [low]. I’ve never seen this guy fight, and I watch a lot of MMA, maybe I’m slipping.

“Maybe he’s a good fighter, keep up the good work in his career and I wish him the best.”

Topuria won the UFC lightweight title by knocking out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 in June. He’s expected to defend the belt in the coming months, with several prominent names in the mix for a potential showdown.

Since Conor McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in their 2017 crossover fight, several top UFC names have teased moves into the boxing ring. Topuria might become the latest UFC star to square off with one of boxing’s biggest stars.

Boxing News Ilia Topuria Terence Crawford UFC

Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling explains why he should face Lerone Murphy in a No. 1 contender fight

Cole Shelton - September 15, 2025
Sedriques Dumas
UFC

Sedriques Dumas fires back at fans for claiming he faked Noche UFC injury: 'I still haven’t been able to pee'

Cole Shelton - September 15, 2025

Sedriques Dumas has fired back at fans for claiming he faked the injury at Noche UFC.

Daniel Cormier interviews Kelvin Gastelum after his victory at Noche UFC
Kelvin Gastelum

Daniel Cormier reflects on 'unfair' interview with Kelvin Gastelum at Noche UFC after catastrophic weight miss

Curtis Calhoun - September 15, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has significant regrets about interviewing Kelvin Gastelum after his win at Noche UFC on Saturday.

Robert Whittaker Kelvin Gastelum
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker scolds Kelvin Gastelum for Noche UFC weigh-in miss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 15, 2025

Robert Whittaker wasn’t thrilled seeing Kelvin Gastelum miss weight again.

Michael Page UFC interview
Michael Page

Michael Page wanted top UFC welterweight prospect, heard crickets instead

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 15, 2025

Michael Page hasn’t had luck securing a fight with one top UFC prospect.

Lerone Murphy

Lerone Murphy goes off on suggested UFC title eliminator between Aljamain Sterling and Diego Lopes

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 15, 2025
Jean Silva UFC celebration
Jean Silva

Jean Silva gets honest in first statement after KO loss at Noche UFC

Harry Kettle - September 15, 2025

UFC featherweight Jean Silva has given an honest announcement of his defeat to Diego Lopes last weekend.

Tatiana Suarez
UFC

Tatiana Suarez gives honest assessment of her Noche UFC victory

Harry Kettle - September 15, 2025

UFC veteran Tatiana Suarez has reviewed her performance, and win, over Amanda Lemos at Noche UFC.

Nate Diaz, Roadhouse, Conor McGregor
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz calls for massive crossover fight against boxing star Terence Crawford

Harry Kettle - September 15, 2025

UFC veteran Nate Diaz has called for a huge showdown against Terence Crawford at some point in the future.

Diego Lopes Aljamain Sterling
Diego Lopes

Aljamain Sterling challenges Diego Lopes to title eliminator after Noche UFC

Harry Kettle - September 15, 2025

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling is interested in fighting Diego Lopes following the latter’s Noche UFC victory.