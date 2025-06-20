UFC confirms return to Australia, most likely without Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev

The UFC will be returning to Australia before the year is out. Unfortunately, welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena is unlikely to be involved.

Della Maddalena claimed the UFC welterweight title with an impressive decision defeat of Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 last month in Montreal, Canada. After his title win, all signs pointed to a title defense against former lightweight champ and pound-for-pound king Islam Makhachev, possibly in Australia toward the end of the year.

The UFC often stops in Australia in the last half of each year, so it was a reasonable assumption that the pair would meet down under. On Friday, the promotion confirmed plans to return to the city of Perth in September.

However, the UFC’s announcement about the card in Perth also specified that it will be a Fight Night card, not a pay-per-view. Given that Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev will be one of the biggest fights of the year, it will undoubtedly be on pay-per-view. That pretty much guarantees it won’t be in Perth.