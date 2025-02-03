Chael Sonnen reveals Colby Covington will be his assistant coach on TUF 33

Chael Sonnen will be coaching TUF 33 opposite Daniel Cormier and he revealed his coaching staff.

TUF 33 is set to debut on May 27 and will have two legends as coaches, instead of current fighters who are usually booked to fight after the show airs. Ahead of the show airing, Sonnen revealed in an interview that Colby Covington will be one of his assistant coaches.

“The head coach will be Clayton Hires,” Sonnen said to MMAJunkie. “Clayton Hires is my coach. He’s my mentor. He is not my assistant ever. He will be the boss. I will have on the jersey: ‘Clayton’s Team.’ It will consist of me, it will consist of ‘Cowboy’ Steve. He’s going to do what generally Mike Dolce would do in terms of helping these guys with their weight, their nutrition, their strength and conditioning. I would never do an ‘Ultimate Fighter’ without bringing the greatest grappler, Vinny Magalhaes – the last man to beat Gordon Ryan I might add, and he beat Gordon easily. That’s just the truth. It was either 7-0 or 7-1. It was not even close. Vinny never got credit for that. Last human being to defeat Gordon Ryan. And Colby Covington – Colby is going to to come in.”

Chael Sonnen was Colby Covington’s head coach for his last fight against Joaquin Buckley and now he will have the former interim champ as a coach on TUF.