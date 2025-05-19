Popular UFC analyst thinks Islam Makhachev ducked Ilia Topuria
One well-known MMA personality believes that Islam Makhachev purposely avoided Ilia Topuria.
Makhachev will be vacating the UFC Lightweight Championship once Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira begins at UFC 317. The UFC lightweight title defense recordholder is moving up to challenge UFC Welterweight Champion Jack Della Maddalena at some point. Topuria labeled Makhachev a “coward” for refusing to fight him.
Now, a popular UFC analyst has expressed his belief that Makhachev ducked Topuria.
Did Makhachev ‘Avoid’ Topuria?
In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen said he feels Islam Makhachev had tricks up his sleeve to sidestep a matchup with Ilia Topuria (h/t MMAJunkie).
“Islam did everything you could do to avoid that fight,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “That’s just the truth, guys. That’s just what happened. I know Islam, I like Islam a lot, (but) it’s still what happened. Islam did everything you could conceivably do to not fight Ilia, including leave the division, including leave the championship.
“‘Hey, if you don’t fight this guy, we’re going to strip you of your championship.’ ‘Strip me of my championship.’ There is nothing in our industry that is a stronger way to get away from somebody than to leave the division and even leave the championship behind. You can’t paint the credit on Islam for moving up to 170 pounds, in a handpicked match.”
Ilia Topuria’s UFC lightweight title clash against Charles Oliveira is scheduled for June 28. A date hasn’t been set for Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev, given that “JDM” recently took the 170-pound gold from Belal Muhammad. The title fight is expected to take place at some point in 2025.
