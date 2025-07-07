Islam Makhachev gives his thoughts on potential UFC retirement timeline

UFC star Islam Makhachev has spoken out about the possibility of him retiring from mixed martial arts in the near future.

As we know, Islam Makhachev is one of the best fighters in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Right now, though, he’s not a champion after giving up his lightweight crown to pursue a second title at welterweight. The expectation is that he’ll battle Jack Della Maddalena at some point in the near future.

However, after recent comments from his coach Javier Mendez, some have wondered how much longer Makhachev has at the elite level of the sport. He’s an incredible competitor and clearly has a lot more he wants to accomplish but in equal measure, the competition is getting tougher and tougher.

In a recent interview, Makhachev himself spoke candidly about any idea of retiring in the next few years.