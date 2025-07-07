Islam Makhachev gives his thoughts on potential UFC retirement timeline

By Harry Kettle - July 7, 2025

UFC star Islam Makhachev has spoken out about the possibility of him retiring from mixed martial arts in the near future.

Islam Makhachev training

As we know, Islam Makhachev is one of the best fighters in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Right now, though, he’s not a champion after giving up his lightweight crown to pursue a second title at welterweight. The expectation is that he’ll battle Jack Della Maddalena at some point in the near future.

RELATED: Islam Makhachev’s retirement timeframe possibly revealed by coach, UFC super fight against Ilia Topuria dismissed

However, after recent comments from his coach Javier Mendez, some have wondered how much longer Makhachev has at the elite level of the sport. He’s an incredible competitor and clearly has a lot more he wants to accomplish but in equal measure, the competition is getting tougher and tougher.

In a recent interview, Makhachev himself spoke candidly about any idea of retiring in the next few years.

Makhachev looks to the future

“Javier has his opinion, Ali has his opinion – I have my opinion,” Makhachev told MMA Junkie. “We’re just beginning. This is a new book. We’re just beginning.”

“We will see when I’m going to fight,” Makhachev said. “Madison Square Garden or Las Vegas or Abu Dhabi, because still we don’t have the day. If not Madison Square Garden, I want to fight in Abu Dhabi. I don’t want to wait.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Buckle up, folks, because this is a generational run already, and we should enjoy it.

How much longer do you believe we will see Islam Makhachev competing at the elite level? Will we get the chance to see him fight Ilia Topuria and if it happens, who do you back to win it and why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

