Jhanlo Mark Sangiao promises statement win against Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg: “Expect a finish”

Two years of soul-searching have brought Jhanlo Mark Sangiao to this moment. Now he’s ready to make a statement.

The Filipino bantamweight MMA fighter faces Mongolian striker Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 33 on Friday, July 11, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. For Sangiao, the bout represents more than just another fight.

His last encounter with a Mongolian opponent didn’t end well. Sangiao suffered his first career loss to Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu in August 2023, snapping a perfect start to his professional career.

That defeat served as a wake-up call for the 23-year-old Team Lakay product. He realized his early success had made him complacent and cost him dearly against experienced competition.

Now facing another Mongolian opponent, Sangiao sees an opportunity for redemption. He’s identified what he believes is a major weakness in Zoltsetseg’s game and plans to exploit it.

While Zoltsetseg brings dangerous striking power, Sangiao is confident his grappling skills will be the difference maker once the fight hits the ground.

“Honestly, I felt like in my first few fights I was playing around. I felt like I wasn’t mature enough. I was just going through the motions and just merely enjoying the moment. But then I faced Enkh-Orgil, and that fight really reminded me that I can’t just play around,” he said.

“His ground game is his weakness, for sure, and I’m gonna bring him there.”

