Jhanlo Mark Sangiao promises statement win against Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg: “Expect a finish”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 6, 2025

Two years of soul-searching have brought Jhanlo Mark Sangiao to this moment. Now he’s ready to make a statement.

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao

The Filipino bantamweight MMA fighter faces Mongolian striker Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 33 on Friday, July 11, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. For Sangiao, the bout represents more than just another fight.

His last encounter with a Mongolian opponent didn’t end well. Sangiao suffered his first career loss to Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu in August 2023, snapping a perfect start to his professional career.

That defeat served as a wake-up call for the 23-year-old Team Lakay product. He realized his early success had made him complacent and cost him dearly against experienced competition.

Now facing another Mongolian opponent, Sangiao sees an opportunity for redemption. He’s identified what he believes is a major weakness in Zoltsetseg’s game and plans to exploit it.

While Zoltsetseg brings dangerous striking power, Sangiao is confident his grappling skills will be the difference maker once the fight hits the ground.

“Honestly, I felt like in my first few fights I was playing around. I felt like I wasn’t mature enough. I was just going through the motions and just merely enjoying the moment. But then I faced Enkh-Orgil, and that fight really reminded me that I can’t just play around,” he said.

“His ground game is his weakness, for sure, and I’m gonna bring him there.”

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao draws confidence from elite training partners

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao isn’t intimidated by Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg’s reputation as a knockout artist. His daily preparation at Team Lakay has equipped him for anything the Mongolian can offer.

Sangiao’s sparring sessions include work with some of the most dangerous strikers in the sport. That experience has given him confidence he can handle whatever power shots come his way.

His training partners include Carlo Bumina-ang and Wushu World Champion Jean Claude Saclag, both known for their explosive striking ability.

Beyond the technical improvements, Sangiao has also developed mentally. He expects Zoltsetseg to rely on showboating and psychological warfare, but believes his newfound maturity will keep him focused.

“If I’m gonna be honest with you, I train with better strikers and fighters who hit heavier than him here in Team Lakay. You look at who I’m training with, I’m working with ‘The Bull’ Carlo Bumina-ang. I’m working with Wushu World Champion Jean Claude Saclag, one of the most explosive strikers in the promotion, so I’m prepared for his striking, for sure,” he said.

“I expect him to come out showboating. But I won’t be affected. I must not be affected. I have to focus on the game plan and focus on the win. Expect a better Jhanlo Sangiao, expect an upgraded version of ‘The Machine’ when I return. Expect a finish.”

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao

