10-fight UFC veteran admits ‘people have approached me to throw fights’

The UFC is currently in the midst of a fight-fixing scandal, with several fights being investigated by the FBI. Unfortunately, it sounds like this just the beginning.

Fight-fixing in the UFC is making headlines again after last Saturday’s card in Las Vegas. The bout at the heart of the drama was a featherweight fight between Isaac Dulgarian and Cuba’s Yadier del Valle. Dulgarian was initially a big betting favorite, but the odds swung dramatically just before the fight, which raised a lot of suspicion. When del Valle won by first-round submission, it validated much of the suspicion that Dulgarian was taking a fall.

In the wake of this ordeal, several UFC fighters have come forward and admitted they have been approached about throwing their fights. That includes 10-fight UFC veteran Vanessa Demopoulos.

10-fight UFC veteran Vanessa Demopoulos also says she was approached. https://t.co/Iy3t2DhoFw pic.twitter.com/7sE7CecE4R — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) November 4, 2025

“Yeah people have approached me to throw fights also. My integrity could never,” Demopoulos wrote on Instagram (via Mike Bohn). “We’ve spent our lives learning skills and honoring this sport. Can’t believe people compromise their morals like this.”

Vince Morales, a veteran of 11 UFC fights, also admitted he was approached about throwing his fights.

“All this throwing the fight stuff is crazy! I’ve been approached about doing it and it’s not something I could live with… even though I ended up losing the damn fight anyway,” Morales wrote. He later revealed he was offered $70,000 to do so. He called the offer “pennies,” considering the risk.

UFC issues statement on fight-fixing allegations

Following last weekend’s scandalous Dulgarian vs. del Valle fight, the UFC released the former from it’s roster.

“Like many professional sports organizations, UFC works with an independent betting integrity service to monitor wagering activity on our events,” the MMA promotion said in a statement. “Our betting integrity partner, IC360, monitors wagering on every UFC event and is conducting a thorough review of the facts surrounding the Dulgarian vs. del Valle bout on Saturday, November 1. We take these allegations very seriously, and along with the health and safety of our fighters, nothing is more important than the integrity of our sport.”