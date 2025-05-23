John Lineker reveals why he views potential Fabricio Andrade trilogy as “second fight”

Since fighting twice, former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker and current reigning king Fabricio Andrade have enjoyed their respective runs in combat sports. But they could meet in an all-Brazilian MMA trilogy in the near future.

The bantamweight duo are undoubtedly two of the best fighters to emerge from South America. While their trajectories have sent them down differing routes, their paths could intertwine.

They were first set to clash at ONE on Prime Video 3 in October 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. There, Lineker lost the gold after missing weight. That meant that only Andrade could win the strap.

“Wonder Boy” looked to be on his way, too. He showcased superb striking throughout. However, an accidental low blow took Lineker out of the bout in the third round to rule the fight a no-contest.

Their anticipated rematch came the following February at ONE Fight Night 7 in Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. At last, Andrade had his crowning moment as he picked apart his durable compatriot to score a fourth-round knockout. He finally captured the ONE Bantamweight MMA World Title.

Many fans would love to see the staunch Brazilians complete the trilogy. Lineker, too. But given the result of their initial clash, “Hands of Stone” views a potential third fight as the true rematch.

“We talk about a trilogy, but in reality, I see it as a second fight, since I disregard the first one because it was a fight without a result,” he said.

“An illegal blow was made that made it impossible for me to return to the fight. So, I disregard this fight.”