John Lineker reveals why he views potential Fabricio Andrade trilogy as “second fight”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 23, 2025

Since fighting twice, former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker and current reigning king Fabricio Andrade have enjoyed their respective runs in combat sports. But they could meet in an all-Brazilian MMA trilogy in the near future.

John Lineker

The bantamweight duo are undoubtedly two of the best fighters to emerge from South America. While their trajectories have sent them down differing routes, their paths could intertwine.

They were first set to clash at ONE on Prime Video 3 in October 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. There, Lineker lost the gold after missing weight. That meant that only Andrade could win the strap.

“Wonder Boy” looked to be on his way, too. He showcased superb striking throughout. However, an accidental low blow took Lineker out of the bout in the third round to rule the fight a no-contest.

Their anticipated rematch came the following February at ONE Fight Night 7 in Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. At last, Andrade had his crowning moment as he picked apart his durable compatriot to score a fourth-round knockout. He finally captured the ONE Bantamweight MMA World Title.

Many fans would love to see the staunch Brazilians complete the trilogy. Lineker, too. But given the result of their initial clash, “Hands of Stone” views a potential third fight as the true rematch.

“We talk about a trilogy, but in reality, I see it as a second fight, since I disregard the first one because it was a fight without a result,” he said.

“An illegal blow was made that made it impossible for me to return to the fight. So, I disregard this fight.”

John Lineker’s devastating Muay Thai run in ONE Championship

Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker’s decision to enter the Muay Thai and kickboxing division met overwhelming excitement. And he delivered across the board.

Kicks and elbows aren’t what the Brazilian is known for. But that didn’t stop him lighting up Muay Thai. His tenure began with a bantamweight bout at ONE 168 last September.

He met American star Asa Ten Pow that night in Denver, Colorado. Unsurprisingly, Lineker delivered yet another knockout in the second round against one of the toughest guys in the division.

From there, he met Russian striker Alexy Balyko just six weeks later in October 2024 at ONE Fight Night 25. Once more, he went above and beyond to knock out his foe – this time, in the first round.

Looking back, Lineker found plenty to enjoy on his Muay Thai journey. But he continues to eye up another meeting with reigning bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade.

“I was very happy with that. I think in the end, it was a good combination of business and pleasure,” he said.

“I stayed active, tested myself in other areas, and made some extra money. I am very happy with the results I achieved in these fights.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

John Lineker ONE Championship

